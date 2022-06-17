POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

(File Photo of Aliquippa who clarified exactly what took place on Saturday afternoon in Aliquippa) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio Program/News Director. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane clarified on Monday morning after further investigation by Sandy Giordano about reports of a car chase that occurred on Saturday Afternoon. Chief Lane told Giordano that there was pursuit that took place after a traffic stop for an unauthorized vehicle. The incident occurred around 4 PM when the unnamed driver led police to a pursuit through Aliquippa, Hopewell ,and Monaca . The pursuit was called off in Ambridge due to erratic driving by the suspect that would be putting the residents in danger, according to Chief Lane.

