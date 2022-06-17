ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

By EllwoodCity.org Staff
ellwoodcity.org
 4 days ago

On May 31, 2022 at approximately 1:47 a.m., police were searching an area for a group of males who attempted to break into a vehicle, and observed a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser make an abrupt turn down Petain Street from Jefferson Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, and upon following the...

ellwoodcity.org

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Man Trapped in Truck in New Beaver Crash

(New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County, Pa.) A man had to be rescued after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Route 168 in New Beaver Borough Monday Afternoon. The driver’s legs were pinned under the dashboard of the truck and firefighters had to cut away parts of the pickup to free him. He was freed from the vehicle after about 45 minutes and taken to a local hospital.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, PA
City
Ellwood City, PA
Lawrence County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
Ellwood City, PA
Crime & Safety
streetfoodblog.com

EL man pleads responsible to assault, harassment | Information, Sports activities, Jobs

LISBON — Sentencing was set Sept. 9 for Dillon T. Dellapenna, 25, Financial institution Avenue, East Liverpool, who pleaded responsible to assault, a fourth-degree felony, and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, throughout a current listening to in Columbiana County Widespread Pleas Courtroom. Misdemeanor expenses of resisting...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Attempting to Illegally Purchase Firearm Due in Court Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who reportedly attempted to illegally purchase a firearm in Tionesta is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 42-year-old Michael Lynn Strohl, of Jackson Center, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Clarification Given on Saturday’s Police Pursuit Incident

(File Photo of Aliquippa who clarified exactly what took place on Saturday afternoon in Aliquippa) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio Program/News Director. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane clarified on Monday morning after further investigation by Sandy Giordano about reports of a car chase that occurred on Saturday Afternoon. Chief Lane told Giordano that there was pursuit that took place after a traffic stop for an unauthorized vehicle. The incident occurred around 4 PM when the unnamed driver led police to a pursuit through Aliquippa, Hopewell ,and Monaca . The pursuit was called off in Ambridge due to erratic driving by the suspect that would be putting the residents in danger, according to Chief Lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Heroin#Marijuana#Chrysler#Wampum#Ncic
explore venango

Police Release Details of Pone Lane Rollover Crash

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that happened on Pone Lane last Monday morning. According to police, this crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monday, June 13, as a 2010 Ford Econoline E150 driven by 64-year-old Robert J. Carr, of Franklin, was traveling east on Pone Lane in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
FRANKLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Connellsville woman pleads guilty for role in fatal overdose

A Connellsville woman was ordered to serve seven years on probation for her role in the 2019 overdose death of a woman in Greensburg. Marcia Lynn Shearer, 61, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy as Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed a more serious charge of drug delivery resulting in death and two related offenses.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County man accused of stealing from his hospitalized mother

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of using his mother's debit card and forging her signature while she was in the hospital.The Butler Eagle reports Donald Burk allegedly dropped his mom off at the hospital and kept her car, which had her purse and debit card inside. Police say he charged more than $3,500 to that card without his mother's permission.
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Every airbag deployed when car crashes in Unity Township

A driver was lucky he wasn’t seriously hurt when his car careened off Route 165 in Columbiana County early Monday. State Troopers say the car failed to round a curve in Unity Township near Heck Road at around 8 a.m, striking a guard rail, went down an embankment, and rolled over, landing on its wheels in a creek.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
explore venango

One Dead in I-80 Accident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on Sunday morning. The accident happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 56.2, just west of the Interstate 80 East weigh station. A passenger vehicle and a...
CLARION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy