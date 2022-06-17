POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On May 31, 2022 at approximately 1:47 a.m., police were searching an area for a group of males who attempted to break into a vehicle, and observed a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser make an abrupt turn down Petain Street from Jefferson Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, and upon following the...
EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Officials confirmed to Channel 11 that Pennsylvania State Police and EMS units responded to an incident in East Pittsburgh. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. According to Allegheny County 911, the call came in at 2:14 p.m. for the incident in...
(New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County, Pa.) A man had to be rescued after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Route 168 in New Beaver Borough Monday Afternoon. The driver’s legs were pinned under the dashboard of the truck and firefighters had to cut away parts of the pickup to free him. He was freed from the vehicle after about 45 minutes and taken to a local hospital.
A 34-year-old Mercer County man was arrested by Rostraver police after he was accused of assaulting a woman and holding her against her will for three days, according to court documents. Justin C. Uber, 34, of Grove City, was apprehended after he and a woman stopped at a Sunoco gas...
LISBON — Sentencing was set Sept. 9 for Dillon T. Dellapenna, 25, Financial institution Avenue, East Liverpool, who pleaded responsible to assault, a fourth-degree felony, and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, throughout a current listening to in Columbiana County Widespread Pleas Courtroom. Misdemeanor expenses of resisting...
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who reportedly attempted to illegally purchase a firearm in Tionesta is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 42-year-old Michael Lynn Strohl, of Jackson Center, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.
(File Photo of Aliquippa who clarified exactly what took place on Saturday afternoon in Aliquippa) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio Program/News Director. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane clarified on Monday morning after further investigation by Sandy Giordano about reports of a car chase that occurred on Saturday Afternoon. Chief Lane told Giordano that there was pursuit that took place after a traffic stop for an unauthorized vehicle. The incident occurred around 4 PM when the unnamed driver led police to a pursuit through Aliquippa, Hopewell ,and Monaca . The pursuit was called off in Ambridge due to erratic driving by the suspect that would be putting the residents in danger, according to Chief Lane.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken to a local hospital after a one-vehicle accident in Lawrence County on Monday evening. According to officials, a pickup truck went off the side of the road and into a tree on Route 168 near Benedict Lane in New Beaver Borough after 5 p.m.
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that happened on Pone Lane last Monday morning. According to police, this crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Monday, June 13, as a 2010 Ford Econoline E150 driven by 64-year-old Robert J. Carr, of Franklin, was traveling east on Pone Lane in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities in Venango County are searching for an Oil City man who is wanted in connection with a recent domestic dispute. The Oil City Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding the whereabouts of 36-year-old Terence Cottdale Loggins, Jr.. Loggins is...
A Connellsville woman was ordered to serve seven years on probation for her role in the 2019 overdose death of a woman in Greensburg. Marcia Lynn Shearer, 61, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy as Westmoreland County prosecutors dismissed a more serious charge of drug delivery resulting in death and two related offenses.
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is accused of using his mother's debit card and forging her signature while she was in the hospital.The Butler Eagle reports Donald Burk allegedly dropped his mom off at the hospital and kept her car, which had her purse and debit card inside. Police say he charged more than $3,500 to that card without his mother's permission.
A driver was lucky he wasn’t seriously hurt when his car careened off Route 165 in Columbiana County early Monday. State Troopers say the car failed to round a curve in Unity Township near Heck Road at around 8 a.m, striking a guard rail, went down an embankment, and rolled over, landing on its wheels in a creek.
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Monongahela City Police say a man repeatedly resisted arrest by using his head. 35-year-old Shawn Greenough was arrested on felony aggravated assault charges after a 911 call for a domestic violence situation. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at a Monongahela apartment, where a woman...
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City family has been temporarily displaced following a blaze at their State Street residence on Sunday night. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in around 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, for a fire in...
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on Sunday morning. The accident happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 56.2, just west of the Interstate 80 East weigh station. A passenger vehicle and a...
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police are actively investigating a theft that occurred on Sunday, June 12, around 3:19 p.m. at a care facility along Paul Revere Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. According to Franklin-based State Police, unknown actor(s) removed...
