Truckee, CA

Truckee High book club granted $1,000

By Submitted to the Sierra Sun
Sierra Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoroptimist International of Truckee Donner granted $1,000 to buy novels for Truckee High school for their book clubs. These books are available to over 100 students in the Special Education/Learning Center and the general school population. The book clubs are designed to help students not only understand rigorous academic text and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
