Truckee High book club granted $1,000

It seems safe to say that summer is here, and North Lake Tahoe is full of fun to be had! Of course, there’s that big, beautiful, crystal-clear blue lake just down the street, and miles of trails to be hiked or biked. However, when you’ve had all the fun in the sun you can possibly take there are four libraries dotted alone the North Shore that are packed with fun events all summer long. Take advantage of Summer Reading Challenges happening at Incline Village Library, Kings Beach Library, Tahoe City Library, and Truckee Library. At each of these libraries you can sign up, read to earn points, and turn your points in for cool prizes and books. In addition, there is a plethora of arts and cultural events such as Tsurunokai Taiko Drummers at the Incline Village Library on June 22, Wild Things Conservation Ambassadors at Kings Beach Library and Tahoe City Library on July 8 and at Truckee Library on July 14. If you absolutely love animals, you must attend the Wild Things event!

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO