Glendale, AZ

Kliff Kingsbury not named among PFF’s top offensive playcallers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been known as an offensive guru. His offenses wherever he has been have been good. His players rave about his...

Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills DT Ed Oliver thinks that the addition of OLB Von Miller will help free himself up on the defensive line. “I will play on the other side, you all go over there and block him, I will go on the other side. It will be good not only for me but the defense as a whole. He is a big time player so they will key in on him and it will take attention off me. It will help me,” Oliver said, via Brian Chojnacki of WGRZ.com.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”
DENVER, CO
Glendale, AZ
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
The Spun

Kellen Moore Ranking Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is trending on this lovely Sunday afternoon. But it's not because of anything noteworthy that he's done - not today at least. The analysts at Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their ranking of the top offensive playcallers in the NFL. Kansas City Chiefs head coach and playcaller Andy Reid took the top spot, but Moore came in second.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former NFL DT Gerald McCoy has lofty expectations for the 2022 New York Jets

Even following a potential franchise-changing NFL draft for the New York Jets, some media analysts are still skeptical about the win total for the team in 2022. It makes sense given the fact that the Jets have not made the playoffs since the 2010 season. The team will have to go out and prove themselves. However, a fast turnaround from any team in the NFL can never come as a complete surprise.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nathaniel Hackett Gets National Attention from NFL Insider

All is well in Broncos Country once again. Gone are the days of wandering the proverbial wasteland in search for a franchise quarterback. General manager George Paton traded for nine-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson, in addition to hiring a new coaching staff led by Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
Byron Leftwich
Kyle Shanahan
FOX Sports

Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers top Wiley, Acho's player rankings

There's no consensus as to who is the best player in football. The best team in the game is a starkly different conversation. That title — biases and opinions aside — belongs to the defending champs. And the Los Angeles Rams certainly believe they lay claim to the best football player in the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA

