PENNDOT WARNING ABOUT WORK ZONE SAFETY

Gas price averages across the U.S. and across Pennsylvania are seeing a slight decrease after many weeks of sharp increases. Triple-A reports the national average cost of a gallon of gas this morning is $5.00 a gallon. That’s a drop of nearly a cent from yesterday, but is still two cents higher than last week and 48 cents higher than last month at this time. Pennsylvania’s average dropped a whole cent to $5.04 this morning. That’s also a penny less than last week, and a 37-cent increase from last month. Experts say that since Monday, the demand for gas has gone down from 9.2 million barrels of oil a day to 9.09 million barrels a day. But crude oil prices do remain volatile, so don’t expect a sharp drop in price anytime soon. As of this morning, the cost of crude oil remains at $118 a barrel.
