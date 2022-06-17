ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

PENNDOT WARNING ABOUT WORK ZONE SAFETY

By Hometown2
 3 days ago

PennDOT is warning drivers to be careful about driving in work zones after several accidents were reported in work zones across the state. The most recent incident reported by PennDOT was on June 5th in...

ROAD CREWS PLAN ACTIVE WEEK IN INDIANA COUNTY

Road crews will be working on a number of projects in Indiana County this week. There will be traffic restrictions on Oakland Avenue in White Township, where night work is scheduled to begin tomorrow night and last through Wednesday night. The work will be going on between 7 PM and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
BUSY WEEKEND CONTINUES FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s firefighters have been busy this weekend. After answering about a dozen calls Friday and early Saturday, Marion Center firefighters were dispatched last night for a brush fire along Dogwood Circle at Nastase Street, off Route 85 in Rayne Township. On their social media, the fire company shared...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
FIRST RESPONDERS START WEEKEND ON ACTIVE NOTE

Aside from last night’s fire in White Township, Friday was an active day for Indiana County’s first responders. Two brush fires were reported on Friday. The first was reported at 7:57 AM on Route 22 East in East Wheatfield Township. Armagh/East Wheatfield and Clyde fire departments were called out at the time. Later in the day, a brush fire was reported at 2:05 PM along George Road in Young Township. This brings the brush fire count for the year to 29.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO DECLINE

The average gas price in the United States and in Pennsylvania continues to decline slightly. The national average is now $4.98 a gallon, a drop of two cents from Friday and a two-cent drop from last week. It still represents a 42-cent increase from last month at this time. Gas prices last year at this time were $3.07 a gallon. For Pennsylvania, the average took a similar dip at $5.03 a gallon. That is a penny less than yesterday, and three cents lower from last week. It is 29 cents higher than last month.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
PENNDOT CONTINUES CONSERVATION EFFORT

While PennDOT is working on state roadways most of the time, they are continuing with a conservation effort in Indiana County. The project areas include the intersection of Routes 119 and 286 and the intersection of 119 and 110, where pollination programs are going on. A non-selective herbicide was recently sprayed in those areas as part of the preparation process to put plants in place this fall. This is part of a monarch butterfly and pollinators grant that came from the National Fish and Wildlife Federation awarded by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. The grant will support efforts to help preserve monarch butterfly and other at-risk native insect pollinators. The grant will improve not only the two intersections, but over 150 acres of rights of way in Pennsylvania to provide a habitat for these insects.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
GAS PRICE AVERAGES GO DOWN SLIGHTLY

Gas price averages across the U.S. and across Pennsylvania are seeing a slight decrease after many weeks of sharp increases. Triple-A reports the national average cost of a gallon of gas this morning is $5.00 a gallon. That’s a drop of nearly a cent from yesterday, but is still two cents higher than last week and 48 cents higher than last month at this time. Pennsylvania’s average dropped a whole cent to $5.04 this morning. That’s also a penny less than last week, and a 37-cent increase from last month. Experts say that since Monday, the demand for gas has gone down from 9.2 million barrels of oil a day to 9.09 million barrels a day. But crude oil prices do remain volatile, so don’t expect a sharp drop in price anytime soon. As of this morning, the cost of crude oil remains at $118 a barrel.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Indiana Borough Police report an incident of criminal mischief that occurred earlier this week, and they’re looking to the public to help identify those responsible. Officers say that a resident in the 00-block of North 4th St. reported that someone caused damage to their door between the hours of 5:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and they believe that the person responsible may have tried to break into their home. Police don’t say how damaged the door was nor do they say what direction the suspect went after the incident.
INDIANA, PA
SHETLER TRIAL IS SCHEDULED TODAY

The Ray Shetler trial is scheduled to get underway this morning at 9 o’clock in Westmoreland County Court. The trial is listed on today’s court schedule after Shetler insisted it be held in a contentious pretrial hearing before Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on June 6th. The 37-year-old Shetler is...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
#Penndot#Traffic Accident
IRMC ROBOTICS REACH TWO SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

Indiana Regional Medical Center has surpassed some milestones concerning their robotic surgery department. IRMC announced that they have surpassed 200 Mako robot arm-assisted joint replacement operations. The hospital has three surgeons trained on the Mako robot. The robot is primarily used for partial and full knee replacements along with hip replacement operations. The Mako robot has been at IRMC since the spring of 2020.
INDIANA, PA
IASD SUPERINTENDENT HONORED BY THE EPLC

The Indiana School District Superintendent has been named the recipient of an alumni award from the Education Policy and Leadership Center. According to an announcement on the district’s website, Superintendent Michael Vuckovich was named a 2022 recipient of the alumni award. Vuckovich is one of nearly 700 graduates of the Pennsylvania Education Policy Fellowship Program, which has been sponsored by the EPLC since 1999. Honorees are selected based on “exceptional leadership for significant education policy since participating in an EPLC program and also for exceptional service to support the success of EPLC and its leadership programs.” The mission of the EPLC is to encourage and support development and implementation of state-level education policies to improve student learning in pre-K to 12th grades, increase the effective operation of schools and enhance educational opportunities for everyone.
INDIANA, PA
BUCS’ LOSSES CONTINUE TO MOUNT

With yesterday’s 6-5 loss, the Pirates have dropped eleven out of their last twelve games. Greg Brown has the recap. Mitch Keller (2-5, 5.07 ERA) pitches for the Pirates today against the Giants’ Alex Cobb (3-2, 5.73 ERA) this afternoon in the series finale. The Ben Cherington Show airs at 12:35 on WCCS and the pregame follows at 1:10.
PITTSBURGH, PA

