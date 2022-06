The Cultural Center in Albany hosted a Fresh Food Freedom Day, where they gave away pounds of fresh produce to community members. The giveaway was a celebration of love and community. The event was originally supposed to start at 3pm, but the organizer Allie Williams says people started lining up early, so by 3pm most of the food was gone. “I was a little emotional today, I cried because we ran out of produce, my heart was aching because I couldn’t get enough out,” she said.

ALBANY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO