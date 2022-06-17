ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

See which teams in College World Series are favored to win their matchup before first pitch.

By DEVIN JACKSON
NOLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just eight days, on June 25, two of the eight teams at the College World Series will meet to determine the college baseball champion of the 2022 season. Before we get to that point, though, the first game of the College World Series begins Friday, when No. 5 Texas A&M...

Auburn baseball drops first game of series to Rebels

The Auburn Tigers were hoping for a better start to their College World Series bid, but an SEC rival wasn’t going to let those hopes turn to reality. The Ole Miss Rebels rolled over Auburn 5-1 on Saturday night, handing the Tigers a loss to start the tournament. The tournament operates on a double-elimination format, so the Tigers will have a chance to stay afloat against the Stanford Cardinal on Monday.
After Saturday, Ramage not the only Hog to play in College World Series

In 2018, the Arkansas baseball team made the national championship series against Oregon State, ultimately falling, two games to one. Razorbacks reliever Kole Ramage is the only player on the current Arkansas who played in that World Series. He pitched 1 2/3 innings in Game 2 against the Beavers, giving up a hit and striking out a batter. He faced current Major Leaguers Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman in the game, experience that will only help this weekend. “Absolutely, I think it takes a little of that pressure off,” Ramage said. Expect coach Dave Van Horn to, accordingly, look toward the senior in a tight spot. Ramage also pitched two innings in Game 3. “I’ve pitched in this park before, so I kind of know how it plays and I know how it feels to be out there so there’s definitely a little bit of pressure off of it.” Arkansas goes against Stanford at 1 p.m. CT.
