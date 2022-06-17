See which teams in College World Series are favored to win their matchup before first pitch.

In 2018, the Arkansas baseball team made the national championship series against Oregon State, ultimately falling, two games to one. Razorbacks reliever Kole Ramage is the only player on the current Arkansas who played in that World Series. He pitched 1 2/3 innings in Game 2 against the Beavers, giving up a hit and striking out a batter. He faced current Major Leaguers Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman in the game, experience that will only help this weekend. “Absolutely, I think it takes a little of that pressure off,” Ramage said. Expect coach Dave Van Horn to, accordingly, look toward the senior in a tight spot. Ramage also pitched two innings in Game 3. “I’ve pitched in this park before, so I kind of know how it plays and I know how it feels to be out there so there’s definitely a little bit of pressure off of it.” Arkansas goes against Stanford at 1 p.m. CT.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO