A man charged in a deadly Madison shooting is being held in the Dane County Jail on a one-million-dollar cash bond. Chabris Link faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. He was accused of shooting 24-year-old Eric Ranson to death last November. Link and a co-defendant, Justin Burage, were taken into custody in April. Link had been in an Illinois jail but was transferred to Madison Monday. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 28th.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO