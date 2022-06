Former Oklahoma outfielder Mackenzie Donihoo is transferring to Tennessee, she announced on social media on Friday. “Thrilled to announce that I will be continuing my academic degree and joining the University of Tennessee Softball Program. A BIG thanks to everyone who has supported me in my journey. Can’t wait to be a Lady Vols and wear the brightest Orange!” Donihoo wrote on Instagram.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO