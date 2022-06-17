Storms Ending Early this Evening

Track rain & storms with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will cause thunderstorms this evening. Storms will produce very heavy rainfall, and some storms will be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph. The threat for storms will decrease after 9 p.m.

Clouds will decrease overnight, and it will turn less humid by morning. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Behind this cold front, this weekend will be very nice with lots of sunshine, cooler temps, and a huge drop in humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows Sunday morning will be in the 50s (a few isolated upper 40s are possible northwest of RVA).

More heat and humidity return next week.

