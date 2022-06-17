ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Storms Ending Early this Evening

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
Track rain & storms with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH IN EFFECT. Click here for current weather alerts

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will cause thunderstorms this evening. Storms will produce very heavy rainfall, and some storms will be severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph. The threat for storms will decrease after 9 p.m.

Clouds will decrease overnight, and it will turn less humid by morning. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Behind this cold front, this weekend will be very nice with lots of sunshine, cooler temps, and a huge drop in humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows Sunday morning will be in the 50s (a few isolated upper 40s are possible northwest of RVA).

More heat and humidity return next week.

NBC12

3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms

(WWBT) - The National Weather Service survey teams confirmed 3 tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms. Three reports came from Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna counties. This report was from Mineral in Louisa county where an EF-0 was confirmed with 75mph winds. This report of a tornado was from Fluvanna...
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
City
Richmond, VA
NBC 29 News

Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind

LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

EF1 tornado damages 16 homes in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF1 tornado struck Goochland County, damaging 16 homes Thursday evening. The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph. Goochland County has several resources available for anyone impacted by the storm:. Emergency Operations...
GOOCHLAND, VA
NBC12

Roads, government offices closed in Goochland after storms

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain on Thursday night closed several roads in Goochland County. The storms also caused several power outages in the area, which caused Goochland County to close its government offices on Friday. (Note: this is a change from an earlier delay.) For up-to-date road closures, visit...
GOOCHLAND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Confirmed tornado damages 16 homes in Goochland County, power outages continue

The preliminary storm report by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield shows a tornado likely occurred at 7:47 p.m. northwest of Irwin. Survey shows widespread, uprooted and snapped trees on Rock Castle and Old Stage Roads. Sixteen homes were damages with widespread power outages. NWS estimates a width of 100 yards with a wind speed of 90 miles per hour.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Top 50 Fight It Out on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. – A tidal water battle continues on Day 3 of the Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes on the James River. Anglers at the top of the leaderboard are working to keep the momentum going, while those further back in the pack are hoping to hook into a big ‘un. It’s been a good morning of eager bass and quick limits for many the pros on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me. But the weather has changed again and cooler weather with north winds could shake up the bite on the river.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Augusta by NWS

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: bear sighting, take two!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Earlier this week, we shared photos of a bear in Mary's backyard. Now, one was spotted in Jessica's neighborhood! We also met Chloe the dog and marveled at the goldfinches in Scott's yard. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit...
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

Variable speed limit signs along I-95 in Virginia go into use next week

VIRGINIA - In a matter of days, the speed limit along a strip of I-95 Northbound in Virginia will begin changing depending on the flow of traffic. Starting next Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin using variable speed limit signs along a 15-mile stretch of the highway in Caroline and Spotsylvania Counties.
