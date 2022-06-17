ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Central Valley School District Approves 2022-23 Budget

Cover picture for the article(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board approved their 2022-23 budget of $41,179,491...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cheswick Volunteer Fire Company awaits state approval for merger

The Cheswick Volunteer Fire Company is coming close to finalizing its merger with the Allegheny Valley Fire Company. Once the state approves the merger, Cheswick will officially consolidate with Allegheny Valley, said Nino Pollino, president of the Cheswick department. The state requested documentation from the borough expressing its support of the merger. The council unanimously voted Tuesday to write a letter.
CHESWICK, PA
beavercountyradio.com

City of Beaver Falls Hires Two New Career Firefighters

(Photo of Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe provided by City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe) (City of Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls has hired two new career firefighters and they are two names familiar to the firehouse. City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe said that Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe have been members of the fire department since they were 14 years old, joining as junior firefighters. They began taking firefighting classes and received certifications. At the age of 18 both joined the department as regular volunteers and received training and experience, according to Stowe. The two firefighters obtained PA Department of Health Emergency Medical Technician and PA State Fire Academy Firefighter one certification. They are both very active in the department. Curtis graduated at RMU’s 2022 commencement. Seth has worked as a full time dispatcher at Beaver County 911.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Government Technology

Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion

(TNS) — Washington County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $3.2 million in federal funds to extend broadband service to 944 homes and businesses and other locations in two municipalities, including West Finley Township, which has no Internet service. Kinetic by Windstream, a subsidiary of Internet service provider Windstream Holdings...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shell exec provides update on Beaver County plant

PITTSBURGH — The large-scale Shell Polymers’ facility in Beaver County is nearing completion with about 98% of the work complete, an executive with the plant said Thursday. Jim Sewell, environmental manager at Shell Chemical, told the Appalachian Energy Innovation Collaborative’s conference that he is asked frequently about when...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Washington County's trails and parks are a quick getaway to the great outdoors

As our Southwestern Pennsylvania weather starts heating up, we can look forward to getting back to the great outdoors! Regardless of whether you’re always in nature or looking for a break from the city of Pittsburgh, you’ll find you’re always welcome at one of Washington County’s great outdoor spaces. Whether you like to walk, run, hike, bike or be out on the water, we’ve got a place for you to do it. Whatever your favorite outdoor activity is, our parks and trails are sure to have something for everyone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Structural Fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township, Beaver County Reported

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of a structural fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township Thursday night. Firefighters were called out at 5:28 p.m. and were still on scene, at 9;15 p.m., according to 9-1-1. No other information, including the cause, was not available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president and members resign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported.   Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. "This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Walnut Capital in talks to extend Bakery Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the East End's top developments could be in store for another expansion. Walnut Capital in Shadyside is in preliminary talks about a zoning change that would extend the Bakery Square footprint into the Village of Eastside Shopping Center as well as an adjacent lot. The lot they're looking into is the one that once housed Club One Fitness. Along with those properties, they're also targeting the former Matthews International Building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
I-79 Neville Island Bridge Weekend Lane Restrictions Begin Friday in Allegheny County

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing weekend lane restrictions on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Robinson and Neville townships, Allegheny County, will begin Friday night, June 17 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions in both directions on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge will occur Friday night at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Monday’s AMBC: Where To Go For A Good Time

On Monday’s edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt Drzik will talk at 8:10 with Dr. Todd Goodman about an upcoming series of concerts taking place in Midland over the summer, and at 8:35 he’ll talk with Nadia Engle from the New Brighton Library about the upcoming “Read Between The Wines” event on June 24.
MIDLAND, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Family preserves history of Bethel Park’s Coverdale neighborhood

You’ve heard about all the owners of old homes and hostelries making the claim: George Washington slept here. Bethel Park resident Collin McCormick has a similar story, and a far more confirmable one, involving 13-year National Basketball Association player Armen Gilliam (1964-2011). “He lived in the same house I...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fern Hollow Bridge inspection troubling but did not suggest imminent danger, experts say

Three months before Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed 100 feet into a ravine below, inspectors again rated the span structurally deficient. Following a routine inspection in late September, a report submitted to the city and PennDOT gave the bridge an overall rating of 4 on a 9-point scale, said Penn State University engineering professor Kostas Papakonstantinou.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Northbound Route 65 On-Ramp from Kilbuck Street Reopened in Glenfield

(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 at the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County. The ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 was closed on March 23 to allow for painting operations and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

