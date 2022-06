Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 in late 2022, but this one got an early start on the rumor mill, with the first bits of news coming in before the iPhone 13 had even made its debut. But, as a release so far out, the little bits we have heard are likely to evolve and change over the coming year. Phones take a long time to build, and conditions like the ongoing pandemic and chip shortage could still force a change in plans before launch, so take everything here with a pinch of salt.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO