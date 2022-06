The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. One of the perks of the new PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service is access to a number of classic games from the PlayStation vaults. While the list of PS Plus Classics is still small, Sony has confirmed that you can expect its retro library to grow in time. For those fans of retro gaming who don't own a PS2, PS3, or PS Vita, this option is the next-best thing. In addition to quality-of-life upgrades, select games also come with trophy support, just in case you always wanted a few retro kudos for your efforts in classic titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO