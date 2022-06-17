Cops Searching For Suspect In Sexual Assault

Police are searching for an armed sexual battery suspect in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police releasing a a sketch of the man wanted in the incident which happened earlier this month in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 183rd Street.

Police described the suspect as being black, between 20 and 25, around 5-foot-5 with a slim build, clean-shaven, with short unkempt hair.

He was wearing a black "RIP" shirt, dark jeans, red dress shoes, and was carrying a black bookbag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.