ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Cops Searching For Suspect In Sexual Assault

By Will Althoff
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lvYs_0gDnyLWy00

Police are searching for an armed sexual battery suspect in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police releasing a a sketch of the man wanted in the incident which happened earlier this month in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 183rd Street.

Police described the suspect as being black, between 20 and 25, around 5-foot-5 with a slim build, clean-shaven, with short unkempt hair.

He was wearing a black "RIP" shirt, dark jeans, red dress shoes, and was carrying a black bookbag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Victims drive themselves to hospital after being shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities in Miami closed off an intersection following a shooting. It occurred Sunday morning in US 1 and Southwest 22nd Avenue. They said around 2:30 a.m., a car with six people inside was driving northbound when they were shot at, five of them struck by gunfire. The...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Area Realtor Arrested For DUI In Boynton Beach

COPS: Agent Backs Into Other Vehicle, Admits To Drinking Vodka. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Real Estate Agent Gale O’Brien is facing a DUI charge after she allegedly backed her Mercedes C300 into another vehicle, stumbled, and admitted to drinking vodka […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Area Realtor Arrested For DUI In Boynton Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man killed by Miami-Dade police was conflictive, neighbors say

KENDALL WEST, Fla. – Kendall West residents said when they heard a woman screaming Wednesday, they knew who she was and who she was yelling at. A mother regularly argued with her son, Richard Hollis, and sometimes police responded to their apartment at the Peppermill Condominium complex, at 8000 SW 149 Ave., west of Kendale Lakes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Miami Gardens, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Jeans#Violent Crime#Northwest 22nd Avenue#Northwest 183rd Street#Red Dress#The Public S Assistance#Miami Gardens Police Dept#Mgpdfl
NBC Miami

Person Reportedly Killed in Miami Gardens Car Crash

Police are investigating an early morning car crash in Miami Gardens that reportedly killed at least one person. Officers responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive, where the car was seen crashed into a fence. Investigators have not confirmed...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Parents arrested after 3-year-old girl overdoses on fentanyl

OAKLAND PARK – A 3-year-old girl's parents are facing charges after police say she overdosed on fentanyl.Walter and Janett Carter are both charged with child neglect. Police say their child was found unresponsive and without a pulse inside their Oakland Park home Saturday.Officers rushed to resuscitate the little girl, saving her life. She's expected to be OK. But police say testing determined the little girl, along with her parents, all tested positive for fentanyl that day.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

1 Missing, several injured after boat collision on Biscayne Bay

MIAMI - The search for a man has turned into a recovery effort after two boats collided Friday night injuring several people on Biscayne Bay. Authorities said it happened at around 10:45 p.m., as Miami Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard responded to the scene of a boat collision near Nixon Beach. The boats involved in the crash had a total of 12 passengers, 7 on one boat and 5 on the other. All of those involved in the accident were in the water when responders arrived on scene. An adult and a 15-year-old remain in critical condition and were airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Six people were transported to Mercy Hospital, two were transported to Rider Trauma Center and 3 to Jackson Memorial. One adult male is still missing. The Coast Guard, Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Dade Fire Rescue, and Key Biscayne Fire Rescue have been assisting in the search.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives

FDLE Says Who He Is, What He Did… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new sexual predator living in Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson Khan is is now living on Watergate Circle in unincorporated Palm Beach County. […] The article POLICE: Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Royal Palm man, 20, dies in Palm Beach crash

PALM BEACH — A Royal Palm Beach man died Saturday morning after a high-speed car crash in Palm Beach, sheriff's deputies said.  Numa Karly Jean Bernard, 20, was driving his 2007 Honda CRV "at a high rate of speed" on South County Road in Palm Beach at about 3:25 a.m., when his car veered from the road in the 700 block, hitting a concrete pole, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report. ...
850wftl.com

Homicide detectives notified after body pulled from water in Pompano

Officials in Pompano Beach are currently investigating after a body was discovered in a pond. The discovery was made Tuesday night in the area of Southeast 11th Avenue. Authorities say they recovered the body from the water around 6:00 p.m. Homicide detectives were notified about the incident and are currently...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy