No parent ever wants to think that their child may be exposed to or (worse) has become the victim of abuse, but the truth is it happens. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), nearly 20 individuals are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million people. And while abuse can take on many forms—physical abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, and sexual abuse, to name a few—the type doesn't matter. All kinds of abuse are damaging and can have a severe impact on the victim's mental health.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 11 DAYS AGO