Video Games

Best Exploration Games on PC

By nabin
technewstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best gaming experiences in exploring the vastness and the depth of the game’s universe and getting lost in it. The one world where the world is in our hands, where we can be the protagonist and become a part of the fictional world that is too real and...

ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Freebie Leaks Early

A new PlayStation Plus freebie has leaked early. The leak doesn't reveal the new PS1 or PS1 game coming with PS Plus Premium nor does it reveal August's free PS Plus games, but rather a little something for Fortnite fans. Since its release, Epic Games and PlayStation have partnered together for exclusive cosmetic content. There's no word when this partnership will end, but it's not going to be anytime soon, as the next bit of fruit from it has leaked ahead of time.
VIDEO GAMES
10 Best Skateboarding Games Ever Created

Ever gone skateboarding in the park and returned home with bruises and broken bones? I once tried kickflip but fell and kissed the ground so hard that my nose began to bleed. I never tried doing tricks on a skateboard, but my desire to skateboard never burned out. That’s why I played skateboard games in the comfort of my room. No more broken bones and bleeding nose.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Leaked audio of more than 80 TikTok meetings reveal China-based employees are accessing US user data, new report claims

Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings reveal Chinese-based employees of the popular video sharing app have repeatedly accessed US user data, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. The recordings, which were captured from September 2021 through January 2022, include 14 statements from nine TikTok employees who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
technewstoday.com

7 Best Competitive Games of All Time

When it comes to finding the best competitive games, there are a few things you need to take into account. The games on this list are not only fun and engaging, but they also require skill and strategy to win. Whether you’re looking for a fast-paced game to get your...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best 12 Knight Games on PS4 and PS5

Metal crashing against metal, duty clashing with honor, and lords in a quarrel against the people. Medieval settings accompany memorable console experiences. So, we’re searching for the best knight games on PS4 and PS5. Games with knights are some of the most enjoyable titles in the industry. They offer...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

10 Ways To Fix 100% Disk Usage In Windows 11

Disk usage represents the percentage of your disk drive’s read/write capacity used by your system and applications. In general cases, disk usage should be quite low. A fully in-use disk indicates insufficient system resources or bad disk performance. High disk usage considerably slows down and overheats your system. Fortunately,...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Couch Co-Op Games for Xbox One

While split-screen co-op games aren't as prevalent as they used to be, there are still many titles coming out that support this or are even built solely for couch co-op. If you're someone who enjoys split-screen co-op games, either because of the social element they bring or nostalgia from memories you have of gaming when you were younger, you'll want to try out the best co-op split-screen games on Xbox One.
FIFA
ComicBook

Steam Deck Now Plays One of PS4's Biggest Exclusives

The Steam Deck now plays and fully supports one of the PS4's biggest exclusives games. Last generation, the PS4 dominated in the exclusives category. Between Bloodborne, Persona 5 Royal, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us Part II, and a few other titles, the PS4 always seemed to have a killer exclusive on the horizon. Over the last couple fo years, some of these PS4 exclusives have begun to shed their PlayStation exclusivity and come to PC. One example of this is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which came to PC in 2021, but only this week did it finally come to Steam and Steam Deck with a stealth release.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Microsoft Teams Keeps Installing? Here’s how to fix it!

Microsoft Teams has been one of the most used platforms for communication. The usage of this application reached its peak with the advent of the worldwide lockdown. Now that we’ve adjusted to the new normal, it would be obvious to get rid of the app. However, when uninstalling Microsoft Teams, it keeps re-installing itself!
SOFTWARE
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Release Date Leaked

The release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Open Beta has been leaked by Amazon. In a listing for the Xbox Series X version of the game, Amazon mentions that if you pre-order the game on any platform by August 15, you will unlock early access to the Open Beta, with codes being sent on August 15. In other words, the Open Beta is starting on August 15 or at least this is what the Amazon listing claims, or should we say what it used to claim. It's since been tweaked to no longer contain any of this information.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Defends Missing Starfield Feature

Starfield doesn't just sound more ambitious than Bethesda Game Studios' previous releases -- Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -- but it sounds and looks more ambitious than just about every game before it, bar perhaps a few titles. When it launches, players will be able to explore over 1000 planets and fly and fight in space. The combination of these two makes the game sound massive -- and it is -- but it won't be coupled with seamless space-to-planet flight, something in No Man's Sky, the game Starfield is currently being compared to the most.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Graphics Card HDMI Not Working? Try These Fixes

When using a dedicated graphics card, you need to plug your monitor or input directly into the HDMI port on the card. When that port isn’t working, you may be unable to use your graphics card – which is a problem if it’s the only port you need.
COMPUTERS

