Sequoyah County, OK

Eveland Member of the Month

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaden Eveland has been selected as the May Member of the Month for the Boys...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

sequoyahcountytimes.com

Power Outage

The City of Sallisaw will have a scheduled power outage in the area of Washington and Williams from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 20. Contractors are replacing wire on the pole and about 60 residences will be affected.
SALLISAW, OK
kuaf.com

A Possible Hold on Building in Part of Fort Smith

In advance of the possible arrival of military jets in Fort Smith, a possible moratorium on building near where the jets could be flying. You can find more of Michael Tilley's reporting at Talk Business & Politics.
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Election Day laws and reminders provided by Election Board office

Voters in Sequoyah County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind when going to the polls next week. While ballot “selfies” or taking photographs of a marked ballot are legal, voters may not share or distribute the image through social media or by any other means while inside the election enclosure, Sequoyah County Election Board Secretary Cindy Osborn, said. “Voters…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body found on bank of Arkansas river near Coweta

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
COWETA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Seth Lloyd

Seth Lloyd of Sallisaw is not only the number one “Girl Daddy” in Sequoyah County according to his two daughters, who seldom leave his side, but he is also the best coach they know. Lloyd coaches his 10-year-old daughter Alivia’s softball team “Oklahoma Savage” and spends most of his time at the ballfields, he said. His younger daughter, Zoee, 4, is going to be playing softball, too, and already…
SALLISAW, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Stockard Named to Spring 2022 Chancellor’s List

Heather Stockard, of Muldrow, has been named to the spring 2022 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.
MULDROW, OK
5NEWS

Mulberry Fire Dept. respond to drowning at Silver Bridge

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to the scene of a drowning recovery at Silver Bridge Friday, June 17 night. The bridge is currently closed from both sides as crews are in the water searching for the victim. They ask everyone to stay away from the area...
5NEWS

Crews respond to drowning at Prairie Creek

PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — Crews responded to the scene of a drowning at Prairie Creek Marina on Beaver Lake Saturday, June 18, night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. The victim is believed to be a Hispanic male between 25 to...
PRAIRIE CREEK, IN
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Body Found Along Arkansas River In Wagoner County

Wagoner County Deputies are on the scene after a woman's body was found along the Arkansas River. Deputies say the woman did not have any type of ID on her and according to responders, it's possible the woman's body has been there for a long time. Authorities at the scene say that depending on what the cause of death may have been the investigation will either be continued by the Wagoner County Sheriff's office, OSBI, or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Quesenbury Beasley shot to death

— Sequoyah County Democrat, June 16, 1922 From the files of Your Sequoyah County Times 25 Years Ago (From the June 15, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Arrest warrants for Cherokee Nation Chief Joe Byrd and Paul Cooksey, husband of Sequoyah County Tribal Council Member, Mary Cooksey, were issued by Tribal Associate District Judge Drew Wilcoxen this week. The warrants read Byrd…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
Z94

Three Terrifying Oklahoma Haunted Historical Sites You Can Visit If You Dare!

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE

