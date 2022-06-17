Eveland Member of the Month

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will dedicate an expansion project that will add 80,000 square feet of new space to the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell on Monday, June 20, 2022. Cherokee Nation poured approximately $30 million into the project. The two-story addition expanded the health...
The City of Sallisaw will have a scheduled power outage in the area of Washington and Williams from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 20. Contractors are replacing wire on the pole and about 60 residences will be affected.
In advance of the possible arrival of military jets in Fort Smith, a possible moratorium on building near where the jets could be flying. You can find more of Michael Tilley's reporting at Talk Business & Politics.
Voters in Sequoyah County are reminded to keep the integrity of the election system in mind when going to the polls next week. While ballot “selfies” or taking photographs of a marked ballot are legal, voters may not share or distribute the image through social media or by any other means while inside the election enclosure, Sequoyah County Election Board Secretary Cindy Osborn, said. “Voters…
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People who live near Wedington Woods in Washington County spoke out during the Quorum Court meeting against an expansion of a red dirt mine known as the Jay Cole Open Cut Mine. According to documents the property is owned by Jim Lindsey under Eco-Friendly Materials LLC...
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the banks of the Arkansas River south of Coweta Friday. OHP said they are in a recovery operation. FOX23′s Amy Hybels saw a...
Seth Lloyd of Sallisaw is not only the number one “Girl Daddy” in Sequoyah County according to his two daughters, who seldom leave his side, but he is also the best coach they know. Lloyd coaches his 10-year-old daughter Alivia’s softball team “Oklahoma Savage” and spends most of his time at the ballfields, he said. His younger daughter, Zoee, 4, is going to be playing softball, too, and already…
Heather Stockard, of Muldrow, has been named to the spring 2022 Chancellor’s List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. UA Little Rock recognizes superior academic performance at the end of each semester. To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher.
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to the scene of a drowning recovery at Silver Bridge Friday, June 17 night. The bridge is currently closed from both sides as crews are in the water searching for the victim. They ask everyone to stay away from the area...
PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — Crews responded to the scene of a drowning at Prairie Creek Marina on Beaver Lake Saturday, June 18, night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. The victim is believed to be a Hispanic male between 25 to...
Wagoner County Deputies are on the scene after a woman's body was found along the Arkansas River. Deputies say the woman did not have any type of ID on her and according to responders, it's possible the woman's body has been there for a long time. Authorities at the scene say that depending on what the cause of death may have been the investigation will either be continued by the Wagoner County Sheriff's office, OSBI, or the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
— Sequoyah County Democrat, June 16, 1922 From the files of Your Sequoyah County Times 25 Years Ago (From the June 15, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Arrest warrants for Cherokee Nation Chief Joe Byrd and Paul Cooksey, husband of Sequoyah County Tribal Council Member, Mary Cooksey, were issued by Tribal Associate District Judge Drew Wilcoxen this week. The warrants read Byrd…
HULBERT, Okla. — The Lake Region Electric Cooperative (LREC) issued a peak alert for its members for June 16 and 17 due to unseasonably high temperatures. LREC serves approximately 1,130 square miles which includes parts of Adair, Cherokee, Mayes Muskogee, Rogers, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties and their main office is in Hulbert, Okla.
Oklahoma ranchers are trying to keep their cattle healthy during this hot weather. State leaders in Kansas reported thousands of head of cattle died there because of extreme heat and humidity. Colten Barnes said his livestock is his livelihood, so when hot weather rolls around Mayes County, he keeps a...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Arrest warrants were issued for three people involved in a shooting in Taft on Memorial Day weekend. One person was taken into custody. Larry Edwards, the Muskogee County District Attorney, said arrest warrants were issued for Gervorise Warrior, Kendall Alexander and Keshaun Jackson for their involvement in the shooting.
These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Bomb Squad and Muskogee Police are investigating after Muskogee Police Department received a call about a pipe bomb threat at Saint Francis in Muskogee. This is the second time a bomb threat has been made at this Saint Francis Health Systems location...
