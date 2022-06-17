ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ukraine's June 1-16 grain exports down 43.5% yr/yr -ministry

 3 days ago

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine's June 1-16 grain exports were down by around 43.5% from a year earlier to 695,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The volumes included...

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia likely to intensify attacks as Ukraine awaits EU decision

President Zelensky has said that he expects Russia to intensify its attacks on his country while it awaits a European Union decision this week on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate country.“Obviously, this week we should expect from Russia an intensification of its hostile activities, as an example,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.“And not only against Ukraine, but also against other European countries. We are preparing. We are ready.”Mr Zelensky’s message comes after the news that whole Russian units are still refusing orders and engaging in “armed stand-offs” with officers. The British defence ministry said...
POLITICS
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - European leaders back Ukraine's EU bid - The leaders of France, Germany and Italy back "immediate" EU candidate status for Ukraine on their first visit to Kyiv since the invasion during which they vow to help defeat Russia and rebuild Ukraine's shattered cities. Macron has been criticised in Ukraine and among some of its allies for saying that Russia should not be "humiliated" if defeated.
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 22-28

June 17 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 22-28, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE

