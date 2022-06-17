ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Central Indiana Juneteenth events

By Eric Pointer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend is Juneteenth, and there are many different events going on to celebrate it in central Indiana. Juneteenth Parade and Festival – Indy Juneteenth Inc. is putting on its fifth annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at White River State Park on June 18. To kick off the celebration, the parade...

