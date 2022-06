Lorain residents met face-to-face with some police officers who patrol the city while enjoying a cup of coffee and a sweet treat during a Coffee with a Cop event. For the vast majority of citizens, their only interaction with an officer comes when they are being pulled over for a traffic violation or find themselves a victim of a crime. Coffee with a Cup provided the setting for a far less stressful interaction.

LORAIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO