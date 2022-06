ALBANY -- An East Bay teacher and more than a dozen students were injured in a tour bus crash in France on Friday. Photos of the wreckage show damage to the front of the bus after it collided with a big rig. Brandon Mercer's teen daughters Addison and Sydney were on that bus.Mercer said it was a chain reaction crash a highway in southern France. "We got a call it was early in the morning on Friday. And it's one of those terrifying calls where your child is screaming and hysterical and you don't know what's going on and you try to...

ALBANY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO