A British Army veteran who has spent more than 20 years living in the UK is “living in fear each and every second” due to the threat of deportation to Zimbabwe.Joram Nechironga served in Iraq during his five years with 9 Supply Regiment, based at Hullavington Barracks, in Wiltshire.But the Coventry resident is involved in a lengthy legal battle with the Home Office to prevent his removal and is hoping to raise funds to launch a judicial review.The father-of-two said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) linked to his experiences on the frontline, which at one stage saw...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 HOURS AGO