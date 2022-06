Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has posted a tribute to Sadio Mané on Twitter amid speculation the 30-year-old will be leaving Merseyside imminently. According to BBC Sport, a deal worth £35.1 million has been agreed between Bayern and Liverpool which will allow Mané to move to Bavaria. If all add-ons are secured, 6 years on, Liverpool will turn a profit on Mané who they signed for £33.5 million from Southampton in 2014.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO