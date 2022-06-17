Baseball Alumni Love the Mitch Thompson Hire

Baylor baseball has life once again

A new era of Baylor baseball has begun as McLennan Community College head coach Mitch Thompson has agreed to come back to Baylor and serve as the program's fourth head coach in almost 40 years. And alumni are ecstatic. Locked On Baylor's Drake Toll is joined by former Baylor pitcher and Our Daily Bears baseball writer Max Garner to talk about how the hire elevates the program to new heights.

The guys start with alumni relations — something Thompson will be great at. Considering he recruited most of the Baylor players on the roster for a nearly 15-year span, Thompson is well connected with many around the program and will add that knowledge to his role. Max just so happens to be one of the alumni he recruited to Baylor, and he's stoked about the hire.

Thompson's age also isn't something Max sees an issue with. Thompson is a good ole ball coach who has a fun but stern personality, or a great mix of both. Max is confident that the new coach will bring whatever he's got left in the tank to Baylor for as long as he can be successful. It's not even out of the question that he would bring a successor on board even now.

And, lastly, Thompson is prized to win right away. Having played the transfer game at MCC for years, few coaches in baseball understand how to handle the transfer portal more. He'll be stellar at recruiting a great roster from the jump.