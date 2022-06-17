ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baseball Alumni Love the Mitch Thompson Hire

By Drake Toll
Baylor baseball has life once again

A new era of Baylor baseball has begun as McLennan Community College head coach Mitch Thompson has agreed to come back to Baylor and serve as the program's fourth head coach in almost 40 years. And alumni are ecstatic. Locked On Baylor's Drake Toll is joined by former Baylor pitcher and Our Daily Bears baseball writer Max Garner to talk about how the hire elevates the program to new heights.

The guys start with alumni relations — something Thompson will be great at. Considering he recruited most of the Baylor players on the roster for a nearly 15-year span, Thompson is well connected with many around the program and will add that knowledge to his role. Max just so happens to be one of the alumni he recruited to Baylor, and he's stoked about the hire.

Thompson's age also isn't something Max sees an issue with. Thompson is a good ole ball coach who has a fun but stern personality, or a great mix of both. Max is confident that the new coach will bring whatever he's got left in the tank to Baylor for as long as he can be successful. It's not even out of the question that he would bring a successor on board even now.

And, lastly, Thompson is prized to win right away. Having played the transfer game at MCC for years, few coaches in baseball understand how to handle the transfer portal more. He'll be stellar at recruiting a great roster from the jump.

azdesertswarm.com

Former Arizona shortstop Amber Toven transfers to Baylor

The name “Baylor” carries a lot of negative emotions for Arizona softball fans who watched the Bears come back from a 0-1 deficit in the 2017 Tucson Super Regional to keep the Wildcats from going to the Women’s College World Series. One former Arizona player found something positive there, though—her future.
TUCSON, AZ
WacoTrib.com

Top of the class: McLennan County's top 2022 graduates (part 1)

The Tribune-Herald presents the first installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. More valedictorians and salutatorians will presented next Sunday. AXTELL HIGH. Valedictorian • Kylee Howard. Parents: Kyle and Cynthia Howard. Plans: Attend University of Texas to study journalism. Achievements: National Honor Society; band...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: Week of June 16, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. El Arriero Taqueria at 3616 North 19th Street in Waco got a 75 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the lingua and tripe (which are tongue and the stomach) were not kept cold enough.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Ways to cope with the Saharan Dust

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Saharan Dust has made its way here in Texas and we’re seeing the effects. The Saharan dust cloud covering the air in parts of Texas has the potential to cause problems for people with asthma, allergies, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. An allergy expert at Baylor College of Medicine […]
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Juneteenth Family Fun Day

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Thousands of people celebrated Juneteenth at Family Fun Day at the Brazos Park Saturday. Juneteenth Family Fun Day cofounder Edward Graham says today’s celebration and this holiday weekend are about freedom and independence. “We want people to come out here, celebrate the culture,...
WACO, TX
