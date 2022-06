Watch: Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With Son. Shakira and Gerard Piqué have called timeout on their relationship. After 11 years together, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the soccer player have announced their split. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement via Reuters on June 4. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO