New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is eager for the club to bring Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford, but club officials are not too sure. According to reports, ten Hag thinks de Jong is worth ‘every penny’ and is desperate to build his United team around the Dutchman. But contrasting views from the United board means this transfer saga is nowhere near reaching its conclusion anytime soon.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO