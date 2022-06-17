Conductor 73, will stay on to 80

On June 28, legendary soprano Nelly Miricioiu will celebrate her 70th birthday at Wigmore Hall. The concert will also mark her farewell from the concert stage. In a statement, the soprano said, “So far, my seventieth year has brought more than I could ever have imagined. I celebrated my birthday itself in Romania, with a spectacular gala event on the stage of the opera house in Bucharest, and where I said my goodbye to the Operatic stage. Now, I step on the London stage, to salute the country that so generously embraced me and helped me to blossom, where I had some of my most beautiful artistic memories, and where I found the love of my life and my husband of 31 years – Barry, my Yorkshire man. Wigmore Hall is a shrine for singers, and one of the most sought after recital venues. I am honoured that they have given me the opportunity to say my goodbye to the recital platform, amidst my family, closest friend and loyal supporters. It is a programme of repertoire that means so much to me, and that have had a vital importance through each stage of my life and career, and I am delighted to be able to share it with you all.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO