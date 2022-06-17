ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Conductor 73, will stay on to 80

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hamburg Symphony has extended Sylvain Cambreling’s contract as chief conductor to 2028, when he will be 80. The Frenchman...

slippedisc.com

Related
Slipped Disc

My day, by Chicago’s apprentice conductor

A diary entry by Lina Gonzalez-Granados, who stood in last night for Riccardo Muti with the Chicago Symphony and Anne-Sophie Mutter:. 4:30 am: take my morning coffee, and somehow thinking I should not go to the gym and just take and extra look to Beethoven and Brahms….will go later this afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Opera of the Week – An attempt to update La Juive?

Slippedisc courtesy of OperaVision is streaming the opera ballet The Convert (De Bekeerlinge) from Vlaanderen. The Belgian composer Wim Henderickx and librettist Krystian Lada have created a new opera from Stefan Hertmans’ haunting novel about identity, impossible love, faith and human strength. Western early music, modernism and film music merge with Jewish and Arab traditions to create a contemporary opera in which Vigdis’ epic story is told through sound. Koen Kessels tackles the challenge of conducting not only the Orchestra, Chorus and Children’s Chorus of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, but also a cast with singers from different vocal traditions, instrumentalists who play the qanûn, duduk or oud, and a newly formed city choir made up of Antwerp citizens from diverse backgrounds.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Martha Argerich opens her festival with jazz guitar

The ever-unpredictable Martha Argerich has inserted a jazz pianist to open her festival in Hamburg tomorrow night. The American jazz guitarist Julian Lage, whom Martha Argerich invited on first hearing last year, will play a solo first-half recital. The second half will consist of Argerich and Mischa Maisky playing Debussy,...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

What pianists say about the Cliburn winner

Norma Fisher: The Cliburn 2022 has discovered for us a mind-blowing, once in a lifetime, talent!!! Bravo 18 year old Yunchan Lim, on totally unforgettable performances……….Liszt and Rachmaninov, to die for!!!!! Huge congratulations also to well deserved 2nd and 3rd prizewinners Anna Geniushene and Dmytro Choni. Craig...
MUSIC
Boomer Magazine

Singing Legend Johnny Mathis Still Touring at 86

Chances are, every time velvet-voiced Johnny Mathis takes center stage during his current US tour, the atmosphere could turn Misty. Some devoted Mathis fans might swoon teary-eyed with waves of emotional nostalgia witnessing the 86-year-old singing icon in person, but many will just dutifully sway to the familiar soothing melodies as the veteran performer delivers his signature ballads such as “Wonderful! Wonderful!,” “Chances Are,” and, of course, his 1959 hit – “Misty.”
MUSIC
WEKU

Meghan Stabile, promoter who united jazz and hip-hop, dead at 39

Meghan Stabile, a promoter, presenter and producer whose impassioned advocacy helped spark a resurgence of mainstream interest in jazz, particularly among young artists and audiences of color, died on Sunday, June 12 in Valrico, Fla. She was 39. Bikbaye Inejnema, who served as her counselor over the last three years,...
VALRICO, FL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
heavenofanimals.com

Man Accidentally Captures A Video Of His Baby Daughter Dancing To Their Dog Playing The Piano

Buddy Mercury is a rescue dog who became famous for his next-level piano skills. But he’s much more than that. The beagle also loves singing and is great with kids. The ultimate pupper. Recently, Buddy Mercury’s pawrents uploaded a video of his little sis rocking out to his tune, and it’s going viral for all the right reasons. Accumulating over 19 million views, this clip is precisely what the internet was created for.
PETS
operawire.com

Nelly Miricioiu Celebrates 70th Birthday and Farewell Concert at Wigmore Hall

On June 28, legendary soprano Nelly Miricioiu will celebrate her 70th birthday at Wigmore Hall. The concert will also mark her farewell from the concert stage. In a statement, the soprano said, “So far, my seventieth year has brought more than I could ever have imagined. I celebrated my birthday itself in Romania, with a spectacular gala event on the stage of the opera house in Bucharest, and where I said my goodbye to the Operatic stage. Now, I step on the London stage, to salute the country that so generously embraced me and helped me to blossom, where I had some of my most beautiful artistic memories, and where I found the love of my life and my husband of 31 years – Barry, my Yorkshire man. Wigmore Hall is a shrine for singers, and one of the most sought after recital venues. I am honoured that they have given me the opportunity to say my goodbye to the recital platform, amidst my family, closest friend and loyal supporters. It is a programme of repertoire that means so much to me, and that have had a vital importance through each stage of my life and career, and I am delighted to be able to share it with you all.”
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

So how’s Lina doing as Muti’s stand-in?

Larry Johnson’s assessment on a last minute jump-in in Chicago Classical Review:. …This is the second time in ten weeks that Muti has been sidelined by Covid, after the 80-year-old conductor had to pull out of a program in April. On that occasion, Lina González-Granados handled part of a revised program, and Thursday night she took over podium duties for the entire concert and the show went on.
CHICAGO, IL
Slipped Disc

Korean, 18, triumphs at Van Cliburn

The little-known Yunchan Lim of South Korea last night defeated a field of experienced Slavs with a storming performance of Rachmaninov’s third concerto that won him the gold medal of the Van Cliburn competition. The judges, chaired by Marin Alsop, did not need long to decide. Yunchan, a student...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Pianist is new boss in Seoul

The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has appointed pianist Chang Hyoung-joon to be president of the Seoul Arts Center, the country’s largest arts complex. Chang, 60, has three years to make his mark. He has been teaching piano at Seoul National University since 1995. So not...
WORLD
operawire.com

Greek National Opera to Showcase World Premiere of ‘Inland’

(Source: Official Website) The Greek National Opera is set to present the world premiere of “Inland” starting on July 8, 2022. The new opera by Angelos Triantafyllou features a libretto by Yannis Asteris. The opera will be conducted by Elias Voudouris and directed by Nikos Karathanos. The work aims to pay tribute to older men and women who live alone and explores such themes as loneliness, ill-health, and mortality, among others. The opera is structured around 15 vignettes and composed with a diverse group of people and age groups in mind.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Aldeburgh festival review – Gavin Higgins’ Faerie Bride brings otherworldly aura to Aldeburgh

Tales of mortals who marry fairies don’t generally end well but have often made for spellbinding narratives. The ancient Welsh legend of the Lady of the Lake, recorded in the 14th-century manuscript Llyfr Coch Hergest, provided the inspiration for The Faerie Bride by composer Gavin Higgins and librettist Francesca Simon. Acclaimed for their first collaboration, The Monstrous Child, this new work is styled a cantata, using just two singers with full orchestra, a reflection of Higgins’s role as composer-in-association with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales who premiered it at the Aldeburgh festival.
MUSIC
operawire.com

The Essex Summer Opera Festival to Inaugurate with Mozart Classic

The Essex Summer Opera Festival, presented by Wild Arts charity, is set to open its doors starting on July 7, 2022. The festival opens with a production of Mozart’s “Così fan tutte” starring Ella Taylor, Marta Jones, Juana Songi, Richard Dowling, Gareth Brynmor John and Eddie Wade. The singers will be joined by seven chamber musicians playing an arrangement and English translation of the seminal score by Jeremy Sams. The work will be directed by P. Burton-Morgan and conducted by Orlando Jopling.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

A gift of Chopin in the Russian ruins of Irpin

The Lithuanian pianist Darius Mažintas went back to Ukraine to perform Chopin Nocturnes in front of the ruins of its House of Culture. An extraordinarily moving short film. All the more so when we hear Russians claiming to be a cultural nation, superior to all others. The Russians murdered 300 men, women and children in Irpin and laid waste to its cultural centre.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

What next for the New York Philharmonic?

Deborah Borda will be an impossible act to follow. Her impending departure is a major headache for New York’s musical planners. Effective as her successor Gary Ginstling (pictured) has been at the National Symphony Orchestra, that’s a c.v. in DC where classical music comes somewhere around the level of street furniture in the battle for public attention. This is New York City, where the Philharmonic still counts for something – not least thanks to Borda’s efforts in her two spells as CEO.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… The Gulf Stream and the Atlantic World – Met Museum of Art

The Gulf Stream and the Atlantic World – Met Museum of Art. ​When I was in New York recently I spent a fascinating day at Winslow Homer:Crosscurrents, the monumental exhibition of paintings by an American painter whose work I knew only slightly. Now the Met is offering a free lecture on one of Homer’s most recognisable paintings and its wider implications, by a number of significant scholars.
MUSEUMS

