US farmers face inflation 'snowball effect'

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Angel Jade Austin
2d ago

Eating is vital to human survival .Some how throughout human history food gets used as weapons .It's never fails this is proven .Farmers grow good to sell it to the people to eat .Prices are going to a point where people can not afford to buy it to eat it .At no time should food ever be used as a weapon . People should all give serious thought to utilizing their land to grown their own food .No matter how large or small growing tomatoes peppers carrots can be done my parents did it living in the city of Philadelphia Pa .As a child I was shown how to plant and care for growing food plants .Lessen the dependency on farmers .

Linda Neff
2d ago

Support our farmers no farms no food help farmers strive so they survive and we survive

Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
FOXBusiness

High diesel prices, low supplies weighing on farmers

U.S. farmers have been grappling with high input prices for months, but soaring diesel prices and reduced inventories are top of mind for many given that fuel is one cost that is impossible to avoid for producers. For many, the higher cost has amounted to tens of thousands of dollars.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

The graph that disproves Biden's claim inflation is 'higher' than 'every other major industrial country in the world': Stats show 41-year high price rises in the US have been growing ahead of G7 nations and China

President Joe Biden has been under fire for inflation that has reached its highest point in 41 years and has squeezed the finances of millions of Americans. He has blamed Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID pandemic for the surge in prices - and now has pointed to inflation being a global issue.
Fortune

The chief economist at Moody’s thinks that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accounts for over a third of U.S. inflation—and that COVID stimulus had almost no impact

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The war in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia account for more than a third of U.S. inflation, according to the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, a financial services firm.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The American Petroleum Institute and ExxonMobil Corporation both responded to a recent letter sent by U.S. President Joe Biden to oil refineries. Read full article here. USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker...
