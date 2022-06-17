US farmers face inflation 'snowball effect'
Jun. 17, 2022 - 05:01 - Farmer and seed...video.foxnews.com
Jun. 17, 2022 - 05:01 - Farmer and seed...video.foxnews.com
Eating is vital to human survival .Some how throughout human history food gets used as weapons .It's never fails this is proven .Farmers grow good to sell it to the people to eat .Prices are going to a point where people can not afford to buy it to eat it .At no time should food ever be used as a weapon . People should all give serious thought to utilizing their land to grown their own food .No matter how large or small growing tomatoes peppers carrots can be done my parents did it living in the city of Philadelphia Pa .As a child I was shown how to plant and care for growing food plants .Lessen the dependency on farmers .
Support our farmers no farms no food help farmers strive so they survive and we survive
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2