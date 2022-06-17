ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wanted: Suspect for Aggravated Assault in the 14th District [VIDEO]

phillypolice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 12, 2022, at 11:45pm, the victim, a 25-year-old male, was inside the New Mandarin House Restaurant located at 6351 Germantown Ave waiting for his order when he...

blotter.sites.phillypolice.com

CBS Philly

Police Searching For Gunman After Man Killed At Close Range In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting in West Philadelphia left one man dead. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. along the 1400 block of North 52nd Street. Police say the victim was shot at least 6 times at close range. Now, investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area hoping it leads them to the suspect. “It also appears again based on preliminary information that at the time of the shooting the shooter was on foot as well. It’s unclear whether he arrived in a car or left in a car, we just don’t have that information yet,” Insp. D F Pace said. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice In Head, Killed In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot twice in the head and killed on the edge of the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Sunday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of Castor Avenue and Wingohocking Street around 8:20 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. No weapon was recovered, and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man found shot to death in Juniata Park, police say

JUNIATA PARK - Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in Juniata Park. Officials say a person walking at Castor Avenue and Wingohocking Street noticed an unresponsive man at the location, Sunday night, just before 8:30. Medics and responding officers saw the man had two gunshot wounds to the head....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Gun, two magazines discovered after high-speed chase and crash

Williamsport, Pa. — The passenger in a car involved in a high-speed chase was taken into custody after police officers located a Glock 26 firearm and two 9mm magazines for the weapon. After the discovery, officers informed Taiyanna Shajay Lopez, 18, of Philadelphia she was going to be taken into custody. According to an affidavit, Lopez was involved in a high-speed crash on June 12 near the Market Street Bridge Exit off I-180. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Investigating N. Broad Street Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting incident. On June 4, 2022, at 4:03 am, 25th District officers heard gunfire coming from area of Broad and Hunting Park Ave and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigators Searching For Gunman That Allegedly Carjacked Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detectives are searching for the gunman who carjacked an off-duty Philadelphia police officer at gunpoint. The officer’s Toyota Highlander was later found on fire. The carjacking happened at 56th and Pentridge Streets in Kingsessing Friday shortly after midnight. Police say the officer was parking his vehicle when a gunman walked up, reached into the officer’s pocket for the keys and took the 2020 Toyota Highlander. As the vehicle was driving away, the officer fired seven times, hitting the driver’s side of the vehicle. It’s unknown whether the carjacker was hit. A resident didn’t want to show her face but says her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, police said Friday night. It happened just after 9:45 p.m. outside of a diner on Roosevelt Boulevard. Police said the man was shot once in the head and was pronounced at the scene. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

KOP Woman Cited in Fight; Pottstown Woman, as Pickpocket

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 28-year-old King of Prussia woman was cited twice by Pennsylvania State Police after she began fighting with another woman at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, according to a report issued Thursday (June 16, 2022) from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Filipino Government Attorney John Albert Laylo Dies After Being Shot In University City: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man visiting Philadelphia from the Philippines is dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police confirmed the victim is John Albert Laylo, a government attorney from the Philippines, according to the country’s consulate general.  Police say Laylo and his mother were in an Uber around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday headed from University City to Philadelphia International when as many as 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver’s side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets.  Officers transported Laylo to Penn Presbyterian Hospital after responding to the shooting where he was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

Delaware State Police have arrested 42-year-old Shannon Harrison of Bear, DE, for Attempted Robbery following an incident on Thursday morning. On June 16th, 2022, at approximately 8:49 a.m., troopers responded to Rite Aid, located at 701 Governors Place in Bear, for a robbery in progress. The suspect, identified as Shannon Harrison, entered the store and pointed a knife at an employee who was standing behind the cash register. The suspect then made an unknown statement to the victim. There were two employees and zero customers in the store at the time of the incident. The employees were both able to flee the store without injuries. As troopers arrived on scene, they were able to take Harrison into custody without any further issues. He was transported to Troop 6, where he was charged with attempting to commit a robbery in the first degree (Felony).
BEAR, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Delaware City area on Sunday morning. On June 19, 2022 at approximately 12:31 a.m., a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway just north of the intersection at Mid-County Drive. At this time, a 37-year-old female pedestrian from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was crossing South Dupont Highway from west to east and entered into the path of the Cruze. As a result, the right front of the Cruze struck the pedestrian in the roadway.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
NJ.com

South Jersey man, 37, killed in shooting, cops say

A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Camden Friday, authorities said. Charles Copling III, of Camden, was found by police near the 1200 block of Decatur Street following the activation of system that detects the sounds of gunfire, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez said in a statement Sunday.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

