State of the Packers Following Offseason Practices

With the offseason practices complete, here is everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers with training camp on the horizon.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their offseason program on Thursday with the final day of organized team activities. The team will not hit the field again until the first practice of training camp on July 27.

“I think our guys came in with the right mindset and it was very, very productive,” coach Matt LaFleur, who has led the Packers to three NFC North championships in his three years on the job, said on Tuesday.

“It was nice to get back to some normalcy and having these guys around all offseason and implement a few new things and really in each area. And so, I think the foundation’s been laid, so to speak, but it is important that these guys can continue to build upon what they’ve done and come in to training camp in great shape and ready to go.”

The Packers are picked to win the NFC North and are on the short list of prime Super Bowl contenders. The reasons are obvious. Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs, the running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is excellent and the defense could be elite. However, some key departures this offseason will only add to the challenge of winning their first NFL title since 2010.

Here’s a look at the state of the Packers.

Departures: Led by Davante Adams The Packers lost six starters this offseason, none more important than the trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams is one of the NFL’s marquee players. Over the last six seasons, no receiver had more receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns than Adams. It will be impossible to replace his combination of skill, production and leadership. The Packers gained the 22nd and 53rd selections of this year’s draft in the trade. Pick No. 22 was used on linebacker Quay Walker. Pick No. 53 and Green Bay’s choice at No. 59 were sent to the Vikings to move up to No. 34 to select receiver Christian Watson. Moreover, the monetary savings allowed them to re-sign cornerback Rasul Douglas. That’s a pretty good return, but that will matter only if Rodgers has open receivers in big moments in big games.

Other starters who are no longer with the Packers: RT Billy Turner (released; Broncos) G/C Lucas Patrick (Bears) WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) OLB Za’Darius Smith (released; Vikings) CB Chandon Sullivan (Vikings) These reserves also will be suiting up elsewhere this season. RT Dennis Kelly (Colts) WR Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) WR David Moore (Bears) DT Tyler Lancaster (Raiders) ILB Oren Burks (49ers) P Corey Bojorquez (Browns).

Additions: Led by Sammy Watkins Green Bay added four veterans, and they all could have key roles. WR Sammy Watkins: Watkins, the fourth pick of the 2014 draft, had a 1,000-yard season in 2015 but hasn’t come close since. Injuries have played a role in his career stalling. Having turned 29 earlier in the week, this might be his last chance to earn a prime role on an offense. He knows it, too . “He’s going to be a big part of our offense,” coach Matt LaFleur predicted. Considering the state of the receiver corps, that statement must ring true. DT Jarran Reed: Reed, a second-round pick in 2016, has had only one really good season. That came in 2018, when he had 10.5 of his 24.5 career sacks and 12 of his 24 career tackles for losses. Still, he has been a durable, reliable performer. Other than 2019, when he was suspended for six games, he’s played in all but two games in his career. He’s played 60-plus percent of the defensive snaps the last five seasons. With Kenny Clark, Reed, Dean Lowry, first-round pick Devonte Wyatt and TJ Slaton, the Packers could have a defensive line that will rival just about any team in the NFL. CB Keisean Nixon: In three seasons with the Raiders, Nixon played mostly on special teams. He’ll be a key figure in that phase, given his experience with new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, but he also spent the offseason as the next man up behind the premier cornerback trio of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes. He has just one career pass defensed. P Pat O’Donnell: Corey Bojorquez had a great leg but lacked consistency. So, the Packers let him go and signed O’Donnell, Chicago’s punter from the past eight seasons. What the Packers will lose in distance, they hope they’ll make up for in hang time and holding on kicks.

Staff Changes: Adam Stenavich Replaces Nathaniel Hackett Considering Green Bay’s success – especially on offense the past two seasons – it was only a matter of time until LaFleur’s staff was raided. So, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett went to Denver to be the Broncos’ new coach. Sharing a U-Haul was Justin Outten, with the former tight ends coach joining Hackett as offensive coordinator. Luke Getsy, Aaron Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach the past three seasons, went to Chicago as the play-calling offensive coordinator for new coach Matt Eberflus. In response, LaFleur promoted Adam Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator and bumped Luke Butkus to offensive line coach. Tom Clements, with years of experience with Rodgers, was called out of retirement and brought back as quarterbacks coach. John Dunn, a former tight ends coach with the Jets, was promoted into Outten’s old role. How will all of that work out? Will the offense have the same creativity with Stenavich? And will Butkus possess the same magic with the linemen?

If the answers to those questions are a mystery, there is no mystery on special teams, with Rich Bisaccia replacing Maurice Drayton (who replaced Shawn Mennenga who replaced Ron Zook who replaced Shawn Slocum …). Green Bay’s special teams will be better because they can’t be worse. All year, it seemed inevitable that the season would crash and burn on a special teams miscue. In the playoff loss to the 49ers, there was a blocked field goal before halftime and a blocked punt that resulted in the deciding touchdown in the final moments. Over the last 16 years – dating to Mike McCarthy’s debut season in 2006 – the Packers finished 32nd four times, 31st once and 29th three times in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings. That’s eight seasons in or near the league’s basement. During that same span, the Packers recorded exactly one top-10 finish, a seventh-place mark in 2007 under Mike Stock. Over that same span, Bisaccia’s units have finished, on average, 11.5 spots better . In one other noteworthy change, Mike Smith vaulted from Green Bay to Minnesota, where he’ll coach the outside linebackers and serve as pass-rush specialist. Smith, who played a huge role in Rashan Gary’s rise to stardom, was replaced by Jason Rebrovich .

Draft Pick Outlook: Christian Watson Works with Starters Nothing has been handed to Green Bay’s rookie class. No. 22: LB Quay Walker – Walker was given some first-team reps but worked mostly behind All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell and returning starter Krys Barnes. No. 28: DT Devonte Wyatt – Even with Dean Lowry out with an undisclosed injury, the Packers spent most of the spring with Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and T.J. Slaton as the starting trio. No. 34: WR Christian Watson – Watson probably got more first-team reps than any of the rookies in the spring, though a lot of that was due to the absence of Allen Lazard. Watson had a few early drops but caught the ball better as the spring progressed. No. 92: OL Sean Rhyan – Rhyan received second-team reps, mostly at guard but some at right tackle. No. 132: WR Romeo Doubs – Doubs showed his field-stretching ability a number of times and got some first-team action with Lazard missing all of the practices and Sammy Watkins missing several. No. 140: OL Zach Tom – Tom wants to be a five-position player but spent the spring getting second-team action at guard and center. No. 179: OLB Kingsley Enagbare – Worked with the third team, behind starters Preston Smith and Rashan Gary and returning backups Tipa Galeai and La’Darius Hamilton. No. 228: S Tariq Carpenter – Carpenter, who played safety at Georgia Tech and looks like a linebacker, got third-team reps at safety. If a hybrid role is being crafted for Carpenter, that was done behind closed doors. No. 234: DT Jonathan Ford – The mammoth Ford got third-team reps on the defensive line. No. 249: OT Rasheed Walker – With David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins rehabbing knee injuries, Walker was the second-team left tackle. No. 258: WR Samori Toure – Toure worked mostly with the deep backups but made some plays in a couple two-minute drills.

Injuries: All Eyes on Knees Pro Bowl offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill sat out the practices while rehabbing their ACLs. Encouragingly, coach Matt LaFleur said the expectation is Bakhtiari will be on the field for Day 1 of training camp. “We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year, as well,” he said. “So, I think time will tell. But we feel good about the work that he’s put in and where he’s at.” It’s too early to tell when the others will return, though they presumably will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list. That opens the door for them to open the regular season on PUP, as well. “We’ll have a better idea as we get closer to training camp,” LaFleur said. “Those are some really important players for us.” Two defensive linemen, veteran Dean Lowry and undrafted rookie Hauati Pututau, were sidelined by undisclosed injuries. Receivers Juwann Winfree and Malik Taylor missed a little time, as well.

Building Block: Joe Barry’s Defense Marcedes Lewis called it “salty.” Jaire Alexander called it “nasty.” Rashan Gary called it “scary.” Green Bay’s defense, which was pretty good last season, delivered a masterpiece in the playoff loss to the 49ers. With the re-signing of De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas, the return of Alexander from last year’s shoulder injury and the addition of first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, the Packers know the potential they have on the defensive side of the ball. Defense wins championships. On paper, Green Bay could have that kind of unit. But quarterbacks aren’t sacked, running backs aren’t stuffed and turnovers aren’t created on paper. “We’ve got to play a game first,” Alexander said, “but we’ve got all the pieces.” There is at least one stud player in every position group. On the defensive line, it’s Pro Bowler Kenny Clark. At outside linebacker, it’s the rampaging Gary and veteran Preston Smith. At inside linebacker, it’s the All-Pro Campbell. At cornerback, it’s the elite trio of Alexander, Douglas and Eric Stokes. At safety, it’s the top tandem of Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. With the addition of Wyatt in the draft and Jarran Reed in free agency, Clark won’t be flying solo. Campbell and Walker could be an elite duo at linebacker. It all sounds good in May and June, but the depth is highly questionable at outside linebacker, cornerback and safety. “We’re here for one reason,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “When you have a quarterback like we have and if we keep doing our job building on defense, our mindset is that we want to win a world title. We want to win a championship. That’s the mindset we have every single day when we walk into this building.”