State of the Packers Following Offseason Practices
By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
4 days ago
With the offseason practices complete, here is everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers with training camp on the horizon.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their offseason program on Thursday with the final day of organized team activities. The team will not hit the field again until the first practice of training camp on July 27.
“I think our guys came in with the right mindset and it was very, very productive,” coach Matt LaFleur, who has led the Packers to three NFC North championships in his three years on the job, said on Tuesday.
“It was nice to get back to some normalcy and having these guys around all offseason and implement a few new things and really in each area. And so, I think the foundation’s been laid, so to speak, but it is important that these guys can continue to build upon what they’ve done and come in to training camp in great shape and ready to go.”
The Packers are picked to win the NFC North and are on the short list of prime Super Bowl contenders. The reasons are obvious. Aaron Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs, the running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is excellent and the defense could be elite. However, some key departures this offseason will only add to the challenge of winning their first NFL title since 2010.
