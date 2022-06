LAFARGEVILLE, NY – A brutal start to the Whitesboro Plow Shop DIRTcar 358 Modified feature at Can-Am Speedway Friday night sent half a dozen contenders to the pits after just one lap was in the books. Jack Meeks was spun out in front of the field causing Cameron Black to launch up over his front tire into the air and out of the race. The wreck culled the field and paused racing until the track could be cleared.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO