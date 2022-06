After leading the league’s worst defense in points allowed in 2021, Robert Saleh has no room for error going into his second year as head coach. When the New York Jets announced the hiring of San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next head coach, fans and pundits were ecstatic. For the first time, a Jets hire was universally loved. Before Saleh had coached his first preseason game, he was drawing comparisons to another coach who went from DC of a great team to head coach of the Jets – Rex Ryan.

