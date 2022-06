OAKLAND -- A big win for the Oakland A's in their bid to build a waterfront ballpark Friday after a state agency's staff recommended that the Howard Terminal be used for the team's $12 billion proposed stadium project.The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission (BCDC) was asked by the A's to remove the Howard Terminal development site's 56 acres from port designation to clear the way for designation as a mixed-use development site, a necessary step before the team can build at the site.That move came after the the Seaport Planning Advisory Committee voted 5-4-1 to recommend to the...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO