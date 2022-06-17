ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Visit Weekend Primer

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago

Syracuse football has an important weekend ahead. The Orange hosts three of its top targets in the 2023 recruiting class and a commit. It is the first of two critical official visit weekends as Syracuse looks to add pieces to its 2023 class.

Here is a look at who will be on campus.

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240
School: Iona Prep (NY)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia.
Official Visit Preview: LINK

Player: David Clement
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-7, 265
School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)
Status: Committed to Syracuse
Official Visit Preview: LINK

Player: Jalil Smith
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 230
School: Lincoln High (NY)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Temple
Official Visit Preview: LINK

Player: Deandre Duffus
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-4, 330
School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia
Official Visit Preview: LINK

Heading into the weekend, the Orange's 2023 recruiting class sits at three total players. They include quarterback LaNorris Sellers, defensive lineman Rashard Perry and the aforementioned David Clement who is visiting this weekend. How the weekend plays out, and the impact the coaching staff is able to make during the visits, will have a significant impact on Syracuse's recruiting efforts moving forward.

Syracuse Visit Boosts Interest for Deandre Duffus

Class of 2023 Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna offensive lineman Deandre Duffus is one of the most coveted players at his position this cycle. He has more than two dozen offers from all over the country. He took an official visit to Syracuse this past weekend after seeing Maryland the weekend ...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Is Syracuse Hoops Missing Out on Top In-State Talent?

Right now, Syracuse doesn’t have a commitment in the basketball class of 2023. That’s a prospect that’s starting to get scarier and scarier as the AAU circuits roll on. The top player in the 2023 class, small forward DJ Wagner, plays in nearby Camden, New Jersey, and there’s a wealth of hooping talent in the Garden State. However, there is also a bevy of players slightly north waiting for offers. Right now, New York’s best players are not considering Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Jon Mould Looking to Set Up Syracuse Visit After Offer

The Syracuse football coaching staff participated in the Best of New England (BONE) camp on Friday. Following the camp, the Orange extended a scholarship offer to 2023 offensive lineman Jon Mould out of Xaverian High School in Massachusetts.  "I've been talking to (offensive line) coach (Mike) ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of June 17

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers. Bill Keim, June 16, on the 140-yard No. 5 hole at Meadowbrook using a 3-iron. The Course Superintendent’s shot was witnessed by Jim Kusche, Chuck Hausman & Bennie Duckett. Forrest Seguin, June 15, on...
GOLF
localsyr.com

The Doobie Brothers to play at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater tonight

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR–TV) After having to cancel their tour due to COVID, The Doobie Brothers are set to finally play at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater tonight at 7 p.m. The band is known for their classically distinct sound, flaunting their talent in songs like “Listen to the Music” and “Takin’ it to the Streets” where they display their edgy music style.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Local high school graduation schedule

(WSYR-TV) — Years of hard work is paying off for thousands of high school students this month as they prepare to graduate. These students have been through plenty these past few years, so their graduations are something to celebrate!. While several schools have already completed their senior graduations, many...
waer.org

Food trucks to find new home at Syracuse warehouse-turned-beer garden

A first-of-its-kind eatery coming to Syracuse aims to bring community members together over good food and beer. The upcoming Harvey’s Garden will turn an old warehouse on East Water Street into a food truck park and beer garden. The idea comes from Micheal Greene, also a Syracuse common councilor,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

SAR Recruits Complete Training Academy

OSWEGO, ONONDAGA COUNTIES – Thirteen new recruits are now qualified to join the Oswego and Onondaga County Volunteer Search and Rescue Teams after completing the 2022 Search and Rescue (SAR) Academy. The students successfully completed several weeks of classroom and practical skills training in Oswego and Onondaga counties. For...
OSWEGO, NY
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Syracuse.com

Ohio company gets tax breaks to build NY headquarters in Clay

Clay, N.Y. -- A large Ohio electrical contractor will receive nearly $680,000 in tax breaks to build its New York headquarters in Clay. The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency voted Tuesday to approve a request from J.W. Didado Electrical LLC, of Akron, Ohio, for $678,137 in tax breaks for the project. The breaks will consist of $323,000 in sales tax exemptions on construction materials, $303,658 in property tax discounts over 15 years and $51,479 in mortgage recording tax exemption.
CLAY, NY
cbasyracuse.org

126 Students Graduate From Christian Brothers Academy

One hundred and twenty-six students graduated from Christian Brothers Academy on Sunday, June 5. The ceremonies for the Class of 2022 held at Alibrandi Stadium, included the presentation of several academic and service awards and diplomas. Christina Falasco, the daughter of Carmen and Kazumi Falasco of Liverpool, delivered the Valedictorian...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Police ID man killed on motorized bike near Syracuse University

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 27-year-old man who died Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a motorized bicycle near Syracuse University has been identified by police. Kaalar Wynn, of Syracuse, was pronounced dead at Syracuse’s Upstate University Hospital after the fatal crash, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Thursday in a news release.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Juneteenth festival returns to downtown Syracuse

The Syracuse Juneteenth Festival is coming back this weekend after a hiatus during the pandemic, and now, it’s officially a federal holiday. “It’s important to know the freedoms that we have and the freedoms that we still continue to fight for,” said Bridget McCarthy, a Syracuse Juneteenth Festival board member. “And for that to be recognized not only as a state holiday, but as a federal holiday, gives it a greater significance.”
SYRACUSE, NY
