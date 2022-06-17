Official Visit Weekend Primer

Syracuse football has an important weekend ahead. The Orange hosts three of its top targets in the 2023 recruiting class and a commit. It is the first of two critical official visit weekends as Syracuse looks to add pieces to its 2023 class.

Here is a look at who will be on campus.

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 240

School: Iona Prep (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia.

Player: David Clement

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-7, 265

School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)

Status: Committed to Syracuse

Player: Jalil Smith

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 230

School: Lincoln High (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Temple

Player: Deandre Duffus

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4, 330

School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia

Heading into the weekend, the Orange's 2023 recruiting class sits at three total players. They include quarterback LaNorris Sellers, defensive lineman Rashard Perry and the aforementioned David Clement who is visiting this weekend. How the weekend plays out, and the impact the coaching staff is able to make during the visits, will have a significant impact on Syracuse's recruiting efforts moving forward.

