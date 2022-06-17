ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders Offensive Line Ranked in PFF’s Lowest Tier

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqJEA_0gDnjHOV00

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line continues to get undervalued in the latest PFF rankings.

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line continues to receive low praise during the off-season.

In the latest Pro Football Focus rankings, the offensive lines of all 32 NFL teams have been separated by tiers, and ranked within its tiers.

The Raiders offensive line has been placed in the last tier, “Tier 6: Problematic,” and ranked 29th, with only the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers ranked worst.

TIER 6: PROBLEMATIC

“The Raiders can easily outplay this ranking, but it all comes down to Alex Leatherwood’s development. The 2021 first-rounder finished as the second-lowest graded starting guard last season. He’s not a guard, though, and should always have been Las Vegas' right tackle. He’ll most likely get that shot this year with third-rounder Dylan Parham now in the fold,” Michael Renner said .

Problematic might sound a bit too harsh, compared to the upper two tiers in the list, “Uninspiring” and “At least One Good Tackle.”

The Raiders O-line is inspiring and they do have at least one good tackle, a great one with Kolton Miller.

PFF’s projection for the 2022 season starts with Miller starting at left tackle, Denzelle Good at left guard, Andre James at center, rookie Dylan Parham taking over at right guard and last year’s first-round selection, Alex Leatherwood, moving back at right tackle.

The line doesn’t seem to have made major changes, and that’s from the players returning from major injuries.

Parham was drafted to fill in one of the guard spots, but for the most part, it’s the same O-line that managed to make the playoffs a year ago.

That same O-line also helped Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr be in the MVP-conversation for most of the season.

Carr was sacked 40 times a year ago, second most of his career, but despite the sacks, he still managed to have a career season, throwing for 4,804 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Taking a look back at where the Raiders have ranked in previous years, they have received the lowest ranking in the past two seasons.

At the end of the 2020 season, they ranked 24th .

Last season, they started at 26th and ended the season at 28th despite making the playoffs.

If healthy, and under the direction of new Coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders offense looks to be in good hands.

Number one on the list is the Philadelphia Eagles, who ended up rotating 15 different offensive lineman through the course of last season.

It took some time, but once settled, the offense looked to have found a way to move the ball down the field, while creating the foundation of a young offense ready to make the playoffs once again.

The Raiders have loaded up on offense, so I’m sure they’ll figure out a way to get the ball off Carr’s hands quicker, while the O-line settles down and shows everyone how explosive this offense can truly be.

Comments / 0

 

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

