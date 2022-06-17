ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FERC meeting: A rule for renewables, grid and ‘complete bull’

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proposed sweeping new rules yesterday that could unlock large amounts of renewable energy and battery storage across the country and help address mounting concerns about grid reliability. The commission, in response to a bottleneck of clean energy projects seeking to come online, voted unanimously...

BlingoDot
2d ago

US Oil and Gas Companies spent decades and billions revamping all their oil and gas refineries to run at near zero emissions, then when Biden was in the debates he said he was going to shut all US oil production down, so he stabbed them all in the back! Why in the hell would they open all their plants back up? This is all on Biden.

Bob Canaday
2d ago

So, who's going to shield all thise panels from hail and tornadoes? One hail storm like the one in southeast Nebraska earlier this week would wipe out all those panels in minutes. A tornado would also. Wind generators wouldn't fair any better.

always the truth
2d ago

do you realize that those panels create more heat to the atmosphere then the land did when it was bear so when you start throwing hundreds of miles of panels all over the place that just going to create more heat you can investigate that on your own by just going somewhere that you know there are panels as you walk up to them panels you will feel the heat radiating off of them so I guess they just want to eat up the world they're not worried about climate change

The Conversation U.S.

Why Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense

Solar panels, heat pumps and hydrogen are all building blocks of a clean energy economy. But are they truly “essential to the national defense”? President Joe Biden proclaimed that they are in early June when he authorized using the Defense Production Act to ramp up their production in the U.S., along with insulation and power grid components. As an environmental engineering professor, I agree that these technologies are essential to mitigating our risks from climate change and overreliance on fossil fuels. However, efforts to expand production capabilities must be accompanied by policies to stimulate demand if Biden hopes to accelerate the transition...
Reuters

In blow to Biden climate goals, Entergy shuts nuclear power plant

May 20 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp (ETR.N) said on Friday it has permanently shut a nuclear power station in Michigan despite a Biden administration plan to rescue plants like it because they generate electricity virtually free of carbon emissions. Entergy closed the 800-Megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan that had operated...
Washington Examiner

Exxon Mobil fights back against Biden

President Joe Biden’s letter to oil refiners was another attempt by the White House to point fingers at companies over the current energy crisis. Exxon Mobil, one of the multiple companies targeted by Biden, is not letting these accusations fly without opposition. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Exxon...
Cheddar News

Biden Proposes New Rule to Add 500,000 EV Chargers Nationwide

President Biden proposed a new rule that would add 500,000 chargers for electric vehicles nationwide. The proposal comes amid the rapid shift to EVs with dozens of automakers announcing plans for all-electric fleets within the next decade. But with the new surge will the U.S. have the proper infrastructure to keep up? Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy.com joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. "I really think the idea of standardization is a big deal. Standardization certainly makes it much better for everybody to be able to get a charge when they need one," he said.
Washington Examiner

Beware: 100% green energy could destroy the planet

The untold story about “green energy” is that it can’t possibly be scaled up to provide anywhere near the energy to replace fossil fuels. (Unless we are headed back to the stone ages, which is what some of the “de-growth” advocates favor). Right now, the...
CBS Miami

President Biden tells oil companies to stop making 'historically high profits' off Americans

MIAMI - As gas prices continue to rise, having hit $5 a gallon nationally, there may be some help on the way. The Biden Administration called on seven U.S. oil refiners to ramp up production and stop making "historically high profit" off Americans. There are four main components that determine the price that you pay at the pump, but roughly two-thirds of what you pay for is based on the price of crude oil, which is up 70% last year. American oil companies lead the world in crude production, but we still consume far more than we make. As the White House looks for solutions financial experts say as gas prices go up, consumers can expect the price of everything else to go up. "The biggest driver of inflation everywhere is energy prices and how it's flowing through the economy. So even as goods prices are going up, they're really driven by higher energy prices," said Liz Miller, President of Summit Place Financial Advisors. 
