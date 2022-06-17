ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SEC climate rule draws comment cacophony

eenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wonky climate proposal by the Securities and Exchange Commission has caught the attention of powerful lobbying associations, climate groups, academics, egg farmers — and even a climate-finance-concerned high school student. The SEC proposed the landmark rule in March, kick-starting U.S. efforts to shield the financial system from...

www.eenews.net

Comments / 4

Harry Rembe
1d ago

more ESG garbage aimed at destroying our economy and ushering in a system we will absolutely suffer under.

Reply
4
Joseph Fydrych
23h ago

man made climate change is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on mankind

Reply
6
Related
AOL Corp

Biden’s on the verge of losing on climate change

On Monday, fending off what threatened to be a crippling blow to growth in the rooftop solar energy industry, President Biden announced a set of executive actions intended to protect the industry. That — if it isn’t successfully challenged in court — may be a modest success in Biden’s effort to transition the U.S. economy into one that runs on clean energy. But such successes have been fewer than what environmentalists had hoped for.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

Supreme Court climate case might end regulation

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the coming days or weeks that could curtail EPA’s ability to drive down carbon emissions at power plants. But it could go much further than that. Legal experts are waiting to see if the ruling in West Virginia v....
CONGRESS & COURTS
World Economic Forum

Experts flag 3 concerns with proposed SEC climate disclosure rule

As climate change continues, the pressure on companies to get to net-zero emissions - and document their progress for investors - is increasing. The Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing new rules that would require public companies to detail their emissions and net-zero plans. While mandatory disclosure could force investors...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Sullivan
Person
Joe Manchin
The Conversation U.S.

Why Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense

Solar panels, heat pumps and hydrogen are all building blocks of a clean energy economy. But are they truly “essential to the national defense”? President Joe Biden proclaimed that they are in early June when he authorized using the Defense Production Act to ramp up their production in the U.S., along with insulation and power grid components. As an environmental engineering professor, I agree that these technologies are essential to mitigating our risks from climate change and overreliance on fossil fuels. However, efforts to expand production capabilities must be accompanied by policies to stimulate demand if Biden hopes to accelerate the transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Filings#Greenhouse Gas#Low Carbon Economy#Climate#Sec
Reason.com

Congress and Biden Probably Just Made the Shipping Problem Worse

Last summer, amid clogged ports and skyrocketing international shipping rates, irate U.S. exporters called on Congress to act. The result was the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA), passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. The law is ostensibly aimed at reforming U.S. shipping law to provide fair treatment for American exporters. Unfortunately, the bill creates a mess of a law that does little to address current domestic regulations that exacerbated problems in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, which have yet to fully abate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
eenews.net

Supreme Court under pressure to punt climate case

In a one-sentence, unsigned opinion yesterday, the Supreme Court disposed of a legal fight related to the Biden administration’s change of course on a Trump-era rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards. Some lawmakers and legal observers have urged the justices to bestow the same...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

President Biden tells oil companies to stop making 'historically high profits' off Americans

MIAMI - As gas prices continue to rise, having hit $5 a gallon nationally, there may be some help on the way. The Biden Administration called on seven U.S. oil refiners to ramp up production and stop making "historically high profit" off Americans. There are four main components that determine the price that you pay at the pump, but roughly two-thirds of what you pay for is based on the price of crude oil, which is up 70% last year. American oil companies lead the world in crude production, but we still consume far more than we make. As the White House looks for solutions financial experts say as gas prices go up, consumers can expect the price of everything else to go up. "The biggest driver of inflation everywhere is energy prices and how it's flowing through the economy. So even as goods prices are going up, they're really driven by higher energy prices," said Liz Miller, President of Summit Place Financial Advisors. 
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy