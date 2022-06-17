ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halfords offers free use of e-bikes to commuters hit by nation-wide UK rail strikes

By Stefan Abram
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago

Commuting by bike is good for your wallet, waist, and the environment. And now Halfords is encouraging rail commuters to give it a go, with an offer of a free e-bike loan for all of next week, while the rail strikes are impacting services (21, 23 and 25 June).

The e-bikes will be offered across all of Halford's 404 stores. However, a valid and in date season ticket (or the equivalent weekly or daily tickets) covering the seven-day loan period is required. Also, the offer is subject to trial e-bike stock, which is limited.

Commuters can enter their postcode into the Halfords e-bike trial finder , to check whether their local store offers trial e-bikes. They should then call or visit the store to check availability of a bike and book.

A £101 deposit will be taken when the bike is collected and will be refunded in full when the bike is returned. You’ll also be expected to provide two forms of ID, and agree to the Terms and Conditions of the e-bike trial.

Halfords Cycling Director Paul Tomlinson said: "Millions of commuters face travel misery next week, so we are stepping up to offer our trial e-bikes to rail commuters during the disruption."

"E-bikes are fun, fast, and take the strain out of hills, making them the perfect means of tackling a short commute."

So perhaps not much help for those faced with the headache of how to get from Reading into Paddington or Redhill to Victoria next week. Also, with the stats surfacing recently that one in six cyclists are put off commuting by lack of storage at work , it's clear that there are many pieces to this puzzle.

Still, anything that gets more people moving and a greater portion of the population riding bikes can only be a good thing. Plus, there's nothing we can see stopping you from making the 64 mile journey from Oxford into London, should you wish to...

The terms of the offer are (in Halford's own words):

  • Rail commuters must show a valid and in date season ticket, or the equivalent weekly or daily tickets, covering the seven-day loan period.
  • Ebikes will be provided on a first come first served basis, subject to a trial ebike being available and confirmed by their local store.
  • Customers must pay a refundable £101 deposit, provide two forms of ID, and agree to the Terms and Conditions of the Ebike trial.

For more information visit: Electric Bike Trial | E-bike Test Ride | Halfords UK

