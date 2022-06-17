ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Weather: Pleasant Friday before extreme heat, humidity returns this weekend

By Riley O'Connor
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

6 A.M. Next Weather report 02:09

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday is set to be pleasant, with sunshine all day, but dangerous heat returns for Father's Day.

Temperatures Friday will make it into the mid-80s. There will be a light breeze, but overall it'll stay clear, as the high pressure will keep the clouds out of the way.

CBS

It'll stay warm on Saturday, but it won't be as humid. A few showers could make their way from the northwestern part of the state mid-morning and roll through the Twin Cities by the afternoon.

The heat will return on Sunday and Monday however, for Next Weather Alert Days. The heat index will climb up into the triple digits and the humidity comes back.

