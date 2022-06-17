ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

CBS3 SummerFest: Delaware Children’s Museum ‘Great Place For A Staycation’ With Tons To Do For Kids Of All Ages

By Chandler Lutz
 3 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — This week, SummerFest heads to the First State. You’ll find lots of fun things to do along the Wilmington riverfront — from restaurants to mini-golf to minor league baseball. But for the kids, one cool spot really stands out.

You can’t miss the big yellow building on the riverfront. We’re at the Delaware Children’s Museum.

“3,700 square feet of fun and learning opportunities throughout the entire museum,” said Jen Bush, executive director of the Delaware Children’s Museum. “We have seven permanent exhibits. We have a huge climbing structure that you see when you first enter the museum. Whether you are 2, 8, 10, 11, or 18 months, you will find something to do here.”

We’ve arrived at the “Power of Me” exhibit, which forces you to get moving.

From baseball to basketball to testing your balance, the museum lets kids be active while having fun and learning along the way.

Here at the ECOnnect exhibit, it’s all about nature and environmental sciences.

Climb through an old sycamore tree or dip your hand into a touch tank with small stingrays.

With a focus on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math and encouraging kids’ artistic sides too.

There is a lot to experience here.

“The museum, during the summer, is a great place for a staycation,” Bush said. “So, if parents, caregivers are looking for a place that’s cool, air condition inside and a place where children of all ages can come and learn and have fun and make memories, we’re your place.”

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are hosting a special summer kick-off on Friday. Prepare to make a splash. The event will feature programming in and outside the museum from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s $5 a person. Click here for more information.

NBC Philadelphia

Photos: Wawa Welcome America: Juneteenth Block Party

The Wawa Welcome America festival kicked off on Sunday with the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum of Philadelphia. AAMP partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host the family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out photos from the event, which featured live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Juneteenth Celebrations Taking Place Across Philadelphia Region Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Events are taking place all across the Philadelphia region to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade route starts at 52nd and Parkside Streets and will run all the way to Malcolm X Park where a festival will begin at 12 p.m. Delaware County will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Tree Park in Media. In Montgomery County, a Juneteenth celebration is being held on Main Street in Norristown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Juneteenth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia, spent the day on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent the day on the picket lines. They’re striking for better wages.  They voted 308-to-40 to go on strike Friday. The three distributors carry most of the popular national beer brands, as well as popular seltzers. Get your 🍺 now when you can. Employees at Origlio, Muller & Penn distributors are on strike. They serve Philly, Montco, Delco Chester & Bucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dHsFJwcodU — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 18, 2022 They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
worldnationnews.com

Dad, the kids play it cool at Dover Comic Con

DOVER – Father and son, father and daughters. Millsboro’s Jeremy Hall took his four kids to Saturday’s Dover Comic Con 2022 and was enjoying life over Father’s Day weekend. “I love my kids and it’s for them, but it’s also for me because it’s the time...
DOVER, DE
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Pennsylvania are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: 4-Day Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Underway In Wilmington, Celebrating 35th Year

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest is hitting a high note on Friday, taking a road trip down the road to Wilmington. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is underway, celebrating its 35th year. The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast. It attracts some of the best jazz musicians in the country to Rodney Square. The festival is free to attend, but don’t think you’re getting gipped on entertainment. Some of the brightest jazz musicians in the country are here, as well as some newcomers — and they hope you’ll come too. “I love jazz and glad...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

CBS3 SummerFest: Boysie Lowery Living Jazz Residency Bringing Young Musicians From Across World Together

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is underway in Wilmington. The event continues through Saturday on Rodney Square. It takes a lot of work to get to this stage. Some young performers just underwent a two-week residency program in Wilmington. This program is designed to bring talented musicians together and allow them to shine together. You don’t get to this stage by accident, and this program is designed to bring talented musicians together and allow them to shine together. “I honestly, as a vocalist I didn’t think I would fit in,” vocalist Maya Belardo said. Maya is not only fitting...
WILMINGTON, DE
westphillylocal.com

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival to be held on 52nd Street this Sunday

Some major Juneteenth celebrations will be held in West Philly this Sunday. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival is returning after the pandemic-related hiatus. The 2022 Juneteenth Parade participants will march along 52nd Street – from Jefferson to Pine. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Malcolm X Park where the festival will take place until 8 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
momswhothink.com

9 Day Trips from Philadelphia

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Chinese Cultural Festival Kicks Off At Philadelphia Flower Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is “China Day,” a day to recognize and celebrate Chinese heritage and traditions in the United States. And the Chinese Cultural Festival kicked off at the Philadelphia Flower Show. The festival features traditional instruments, a Chinese tea ceremony, a traditional Chinese dragon dance, and even a kung-fu performance. The Chinese ambassador met with Mayor Jim Kenney. He compared China and the United States as two different flowers in the same garden. “The theme of this year’s flower show, the full bloom, reminds me of the old Chinese saying, ‘A single flower does not make spring, 100 flowers in full blossom brings spring to the garden,'” Chinese Ambassador Huang Ping said. The Chinese Cultural Festival continues 2 p.m. on Friday, and the flower show runs through Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia. Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list. A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shofuso Japanese House And Garden Reopens After Vandals Broke In And Vandalized Mural

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Fairmount Park reopens for the first time since vandals broke in Wednesday night and damaged a mural on-site. Shofuso’s executive director says the damage wasn’t costly as they first feared, but the wooden doors and the drainage are intricate works of art that need to be inspected. Shofuso’s serene setting was disturbed Wednesday night after vandals broke into the traditional Japanese House, knocking over objects and scratching and poking holes in a mural. Japan America Society of Greater Philly’s Kazumi Teune, who oversees the site, says to her relief, the mural’s original...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Fusco’s Original Italian Ice reopens

A well known water ice shop in Delaware is back open. Fusco’s Original Italian Ice has been a Wilmington tradition since 1957 but they closed their doors seven years ago. Now the Little Italy favorite is back and phl17’s Alex Butler went to check it out!
WILMINGTON, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four of Philly's Favorite Italian Restaurants

New York City is often regarded as the best place to eat Italian food, but head a little further south, and you'll find that Philly brings some healthy competition. Philadelphia is home to dozens of outstanding Italian eateries, each one with unique dishes and dining atmospheres. Here are four of them you can try next time you are in the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Juneteenth 2022: Organizers In Philadelphia Commemorate End Of Slavery Through Art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday marks the second annual observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Organizers in Philadelphia are commemorating the end of slavery in the United States through art.  “Oh look she’s playing a vibraphone it’s not something people play often,” Kelsi Bolden said. Bolden, a groovy jazzy vibraphonist, enjoys most genres of music, but her preference is gospel.   “I chose to do the arrangements of Charles Albert Tindley,” Bolden said.  Tindley was a minister and music composer from the 1800s whose faith music is still in tune with the messages of today, especially as we celebrate Juneteenth. “A day that commemorates true freedom...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wilmington Family Celebrating A Father’s Day That Almost Didn’t Happen: ‘I Looked At Her And Just, I Started Crying’

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Wilmington family will be celebrating a Father’s Day that almost didn’t happen. Revolutionary medical technology is keeping a young father alive. His heart was failing, but instead of getting a transplant, this young dad is living with a heart pump, an ordeal that was triggered by a viral infection. Father’s Day is extra special for Chris Donges, who has an 18-month-old daughter Logan with his fiancé Meghan Carter. “I’m just very, very grateful for everyone that’s in my life right now helping me through this process,” Donges said. “So, we’ll definitely celebrate.” His survival is what they’ll celebrate. At age...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

