Grayling, MI

Grayling earns Main Street America accreditation

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 3 days ago

GRAYLING – Grayling Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street...

Up North Voice

Hale Area Schools operating millage renewal election

HALE – On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Hale Area Schools will ask its voters to renew, for a ten-year period, the authorization for the School District to levy 18 mills on all “non-homestead property” located within the School District’s boundaries. The property tax revenues that the School District will collect from the millage levy will be used to finance a major portion of the School District’s operating costs.
HALE, MI
traverseticker.com

New Federal, State Funding Could Finally Bring Ann Arbor-Traverse City Train To Fruition

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
flyfishings.art

Houghton Lake Depth Map

Houghton Lake Depth Map. Most of the holes are within 500 feet of shore. Online chart viewer is loading. Here you will find good fishing possibilities for walleye, pike, bass and bluegill. The community is situated on the southwest shore of. During past road constructions, sand was taken from the lake basin to provide fill.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Merwyn ‘Butch’ Main, 80, of National City

Merwyn W. Main of National City, MI., formerly Swartz Creek, MI., passed away June 14, 2022 at 80 years of age. He was born November 14, 1941 in Flint, MI. to the late Waldo and Beatrice (Mida) Main. On October 21, 1961. He married Marilyn (Peters) Main in Flint. Mr....
NATIONAL CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Greg Manor, 86, of Houghton Lake

Greg Allen Manor, 86, Houghton Lake, died June 6, 2022, in Midland. Burial will be in Roscommon Township Cemetery, located on Towerhill Road, Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. He was born in River Rouge April 16, 1936, the son of Gerald Allen and Charlotte (Sancrainte) Manor. He had lived at Houghton Lake since 1977, and was formerly of Lincoln Park. He was a graduate of Lincoln Park High School. He joined the Marine Corps and served from 1954 to 1958, obtaining the rank of sergeant. Afterward, in 1963, he became a Lincoln Park police officer, and later, in 1965, he joined the Lincoln Park Fire Department, from where he retired. In 1972, while off-duty, Mr. Manor rescued two boys from a burning building and was honored with “Fireman of the Year.” He was a Mason for more than 50 years and a longtime devoted Shriner. He always said he had a full and happy life. He was married to his first wife, Allison Nusser, for 16 years and his second wife, Sandra Villet, until she died in 2015.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WNEM

M-55, M-46 projects starting Monday

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More major road projects will begin next week in four mid-Michigan counties. The projects include the M-55 bridge repair project in Ogemaw and Iosco counties, the M-46 resurfacing project in Saginaw and Tuscola counties, as well as the next phase of work on the M-17 resurfacing project in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 238 jobs.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Leonard ‘Buck’ Lucy, 82, of Hale

Leonard Ernest Lucy passed away on June 14, 2022, at his home. “Buck” as he was known, was born on September 21, 1939, in Ferndale, MI. After graduation from high school, Buck joined the United States Marine Corps where he served until retiring in 1976. He married the love of his life, Ellen Jean Collick, on May 17, 1968. After retiring they moved to Hale, MI.
HALE, MI
Up North Voice

Mary Fox, 77, of West Branch

Mary Lynn Fox, age 77, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center in West Branch. She was born on August 27, 1944, in Royal Oak, MI to Arnold and Wilma (Gage) Quigley. She married Frank Fox in Selkirk on June 26, 1965. They were married for 53 years. Mary graduated from West Branch High School in 1962.
WEST BRANCH, MI
Up North Voice

Alice Vincent, 84, of Roscommon

Alice M. Vincent, age 84, of Roscommon passed away on Tuesday June 14, 2022 at King Nursing & Rehabilitation Community. Alice was born on September 28, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Edward and Grace (Hicks) Werdehoff. She was married to Richard K. Vincent. Alice moved to the area over 39 years ago from Kentucky. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
ROSCOMMON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Moomers creates official ice cream flavor for Michigan’s National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – The National Cherry Festival is coming to Traverse City and now it has an official ice cream. Festival organizers announced Thursday that it is partnering with Traverse City-based Moomer’s Ice Cream to create Cherry Traffic Jam, a hard-packed ice cream flavor developed specifically for the annual summer celebration of all things cherries.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

Dennis Ertman, 70, of Mio

Dennis James Ertman, 70, passed away unexpectedly on June 10th, 2022 . Dennis was the first of 4 children born to Floyd and Martha (Abraham) Ertman on May 30th, 1952, in Hamtramck, Michigan. A 1970 graduate of John Glenn High School in Westland, Michigan, Dennis went on to become a Master Mechanic with certifications in Heavy Duty Truck, Gas & Diesel Engine Repair, Drive Trains, Brakes, Suspension & Steering, and Electrical Systems. He retired from Wayne County Road Commission doing what he loved.
MIO, MI
Up North Voice

Joseph Kulpa, 87, of West Branch

Joseph R. Kulpa, age 87, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at The Villa at West Branch. He was born on July 21, 1934 in Hamtramck, MI to Joseph and Rose (Kawa) Kulpa Sr. He lived in West Branch since 2000 formerly of Shelby Twp., MI. A graveside service...
WEST BRANCH, MI
Up North Voice

Kalkaska man struck and killed crossing US-131

KALKASKA CO. – A 79-year-old Kalkaska man was struck and killed yesterday afternoon as he walked across US-131 near Boardman Road in Boardman Township. On June 16, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were called to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. According to a witness, the 79-year-old Kalkaska man was attempting to cross US-131 from the west side. The man saw a southbound pickup truck coming and stepped back from the roadway. Once the truck passed, he went back into the roadway, but did not look for additional southbound traffic. A 53-year-old Buckley woman driving a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country in the southbound lane struck the man as he stepped in front of her vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KALKASKA, MI
Up North Voice

‘Connie’ ‘Susie’ Faustman, 80, of Grayling

Constance Marie “Connie” “Susie”, 80, of Grayling, passed away on June 15, 2022. She was born in Grayling on November7, 1941 to the late Stanley and Anna (Christiansen) Owens. Survived by her husband Philip F. Faustman IV. Children: Philip F. (Theresa) Faustman of Gibralter, MI. Phyllis...
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Novella Ragen, 91, of Atlanta

Mrs. Novella Edith Ragen, 91 of Atlanta, Michigan died peacefully on June 14, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord. She was born in Ecorse, Michigan on January 27, 1931. Novella and husband, James bought a cabin and traveled back and forth constantly, until deciding to make the move permanent with their children in 1982. She was a member of Full Gospel Church and enjoyed many activities, of which, her passion for helping children as a foster grandmother for many years at Atlanta Elementary. She loved her birds, doing crossword puzzles, back country rides, knitting, antagonizing her two roommates, Tiger and Tales, sitting on the back porch and most important, spending time with family. She is and will be deeply missed.
ATLANTA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mesick man arrested for assaulting woman

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Mesick man has been arrested and faces charges related to an alleged assault, according to Michigan State Police. Dennis Lofton Jr., 38, has been arraigned for one count assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count interfering with an electronic communications device, one count domestic violence third offense and habitual offender third offense notice.
MESICK, MI

