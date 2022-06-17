ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Countries That Export the Most Beer to the U.S.

By Samanda Dorger
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiTR1_0gDndG9g00

Beer. There’s a lot of choices. There’s lager and stout, pilsners, wheat beers and IPAs, commercial and craft beer, bottles, cans and kegs, domestic and imported.

Beer is a $100 billion market in the U.S., and imported beer makes up about a fifth of that, according to the Beer Institute. The U.S. exported about $646 million worth of American beer in 2020. Mexico is the biggest exporter of beer to the U.S., and to the world.

The Beer Institute gathers data from the U.S. Department of Commerce as well as brewers and suppliers to track the volume of beer brought into and shipped out of the U.S. Their latest data is from February 2022, and indicates how much total volume of regular beer, non-alcoholic beer and cider each country exported into the U.S. between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nueC_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ls2PL_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwNPB_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKq2A_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L29FO_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZoAi_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQuAt_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TlHI_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBGLt_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ggdm_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Aprp_0gDndG9g00

11. Guatemala

238,148 gallons

Gallo beer is sold as Famosa in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KpED_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLICI_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xji0e_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIoL4_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcFVh_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vF73u_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7lI8_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fdpta_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smcTR_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eHnH_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sp8Z_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUxw2_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMlKP_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgoqM_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uKzn_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6hRE_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zeyu_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ0J6_0gDndG9g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uNYnX_0gDndG9g00

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Taste Test: This Upstart Japanese Whisky Makes a Stellar US Debut

Click here to read the full article. Anyone tuned into the world of aged distilled spirits knows that Japanese whisky has gone completely bananas over the past five years or so. You used to be able to snag a bottle of Yamazaki 12 (produced by Japanese whisky giant Suntory) at your local liquor store for around $50; now you’d be lucky to find one online for less than triple that price. For blends like Hibiki 21, be prepared to shell out at least a grand, especially given that other age statements have been discontinued. Nikka is the other major Japanese...
DRINKS
InsideHook

Ukrainian Beer Is Coming to the U.S. Via American Breweries Large and Small

Spend enough time wandering through the craft beer aisles and you might notice something: breweries really enjoy collaboration. That this is the case isn’t all that surprising; craft brewing is, after all, an industry that values experimentation and the exchange of ideas. If you can come up with a delicious ale or porter when doing so, then that’s even better.
DRINKS
AFP

Inflation latest tough dish for US hospitality industry

New York restaurateur James Mallios has long prided himself on culinary authenticity, spending more for sunflower oil because it is used in Greece to fry foods. At Amali, Mallios's Manhattan restaurant, canola oil is no bargain either, in part because of increased demand from other restaurateurs who are also substituting for sunflower oil.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#Craft Beer#Exporter#Food Drink#Beverages#The Beer Institute#American
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Oldest Beer

Beer is old. Beer-like beverages have probably been around for at least 9,000 years. There is evidence that the earliest beer was brewed in the Middle East around 7,000 B.C., and by 3,000 B.C., it was present in Europe. Over the centuries, Germany became especially known for its master brewers, and their neighbors the Dutch […]
DRINKS
TheStreet

Costco Sued Over Something it Doesn't Even Make Any Money On

One of Costco Wholesale's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. The company has kept the price of its popular Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken at $4.99 since 2009....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

The Best Passports in the World in 2022

After two years of little or no travel, Americans are ready to get back out and explore the world. An April survey by insurer International Medical Group said that 96% of respondents plan to travel internationally in 2022, an 11% increase over pre-pandemic travel levels. In 2014, a U.S. passport...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

North Korea reports outbreak of unidentified new illness

North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal illness, exacerbating the health situation in a country already under pressure due to the spread of Covid-19. Quarantine and aid sent. According to the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA), the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, has ordered quarantine measures be...
HEALTH
TheStreet

Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors. The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions

Oil fell the most in three months as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on his determination to curb the hottest inflation in decades with more aggressive rate hikes. West Texas Intermediate dropped to $109.56, shedding 6.8%, the biggest daily drop since March. Powell this week openly endorsed for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Stateline

Feds Will Cut States’ Access to Colorado River Water

Top federal water officials are warning Western states that there will be cuts to their access to Colorado River water next year. With most of the West in severe drought, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told a U.S. Senate panel this week that cuts are going to be necessary for the water system that serves 40 million people. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, two massive reservoirs fed by the Colorado River, are at critically low levels.
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces a Big Change (It's "Stinky")

Elon Musk likes to provoke. The billionaire is a professional provocateur who likes to shock, and to make people talk. His latest provocation will not fail to make people talk and undoubtedly provoke mockery from all sides. This is probably the desired effect. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Oil production isn't the only gas price spike culprit

WASHINGTON — As summer travel season begins and gas prices are spiking, Americans aren't happy, and many are looking to Washington for help. But consumers hoping for a quick fix may be in for a rude awakening. Bringing gas prices down in 2022 isn't simply a matter of "opening the spigot" or drilling for more oil. There's a long list of problems out there pushing prices up, and they seem to defy an easy fix that would bring them back to Earth.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
86K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy