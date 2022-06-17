The Countries That Export the Most Beer to the U.S.

Beer. There’s a lot of choices. There’s lager and stout, pilsners, wheat beers and IPAs, commercial and craft beer, bottles, cans and kegs, domestic and imported.

Beer is a $100 billion market in the U.S., and imported beer makes up about a fifth of that, according to the Beer Institute. The U.S. exported about $646 million worth of American beer in 2020. Mexico is the biggest exporter of beer to the U.S., and to the world.

The Beer Institute gathers data from the U.S. Department of Commerce as well as brewers and suppliers to track the volume of beer brought into and shipped out of the U.S. Their latest data is from February 2022, and indicates how much total volume of regular beer, non-alcoholic beer and cider each country exported into the U.S. between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2022.

11. Guatemala

238,148 gallons

Gallo beer is sold as Famosa in the U.S.