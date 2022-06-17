ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man To Face Federal Charges For Death Of Alleged Drug Trafficker

 2 days ago
A Baltimore man is facing federal charges after being indicted in the death of alleged drug dealer from California.

21-year-old Ziyon Thompson has been charged with use of a firearm resulting in death during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The body of 35-year-old Miguel Soto Diaz was discovered shot to death in a vacant home on Furrow Street in Southwest Baltimore.

Prosecutors say Thompson and Diaz knew each other from past business dealings and that Diaz had traveled to Baltimore to discuss future drug deals with Thompson.

During this trip, Thompson kidnapped Diaz, tied him to a chair and put duct tape over his mouth. Then, using a burner phone called one of Diaz's associates in California to demand 200 pounds of marijuana and $50,000, in exchange for Diaz's release.

Prosecutors say that when Thompson's demands were not met, he shot and killed Diaz.

If convicted, Thompson faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for extortion and drug-related charges. He would also face 10 years to life in prison for shooting and killing Diaz.

