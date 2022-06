First up it’s the Brewton Blueberry Festival and Antique Classic Car Show coming up this Saturday from 8am to 3pm at Jennings Park! This Festival will have arts and crafts, a rock wall and inflatables, an obstacle course, live entertainment and of course, all things Blueberries!!! And don’t forget about “My Classic Car” with Dennis Gage as apart of the Antique Classic Car Show! Even your girl Tori will be there, so this is definitely an event that you don’t want to miss!

BREWTON, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO