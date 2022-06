It seems incredible, but the story is already over. Eighteen months after his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain as a very ambitious manager, and fully 20 years after serving as club captain, Mauricio Pochettino's second spell in Paris has come to an end. ESPN sources revealed last week that he is to be sacked only a few weeks after lifting the Ligue 1 trophy.

SOCCER ・ 1 HOUR AGO