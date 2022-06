CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — In less than a month, people across the country will be able to dial 988 to seek help during a mental health crisis. "You know, with 911, if you someone typically comes and what we know about crisis services is that often they can be de-escalated over the phone," explained Emily Blomme, CEO at Foundation 2 Crisis Services.

