OPINION: When it comes to Texas Legislature and gun violence, nothing has changed

Well, here we go again.

Nowhere is that statement truer than when talking about mass shootings, gun violence and the Texas Legislature.

Let’s take a look back and you will see what I mean.

In January 1989, a deranged gunman killed five children and wounded 29 others on the playground of Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton, California. The shooter focused on children of Asian descent and used a semiautomatic rifle. Some say this butchery never penetrated the mind of America.

But, it did mine.

Looking at Texas’ lax gun laws and the prevalence of hate groups here in Texas, I knew that Texas would never escape this country’s move toward assault rifle violence and mass shootings. And here’s what I did about it.

Shortly after the carnage on the school playground in Stockton, I authored and filed HB 1744 which would have banned the sale, transport or possession of semi-automatic and assault rifles and imposed a 14-day waiting period before gaining gun access so DPS could conduct a background check. What a historic day in Texas! So I thought.

I knew that Texas’ Wild West history had always been punctuated by an unfettered access to guns and rifles. That was made obvious by the fact that Texas’ prohibited weapons list included switchblade knives and brass knuckles but not semi-automatic or assault rifles.

Not every Texan liked HB 1744 or me, for that matter. In fact, the response by some convinced me that a level of mental competency should be required for gun access in Texas. I received numerous death threats solely because HB 1744 had been filed. In response to an immediate threat to shoot me from the House Gallery and the continuing hate-filled calls to my office, DPS protection was provided me, my staff and my family. Several Texans even wrote poems for the death of me and my family and one individual even sent me a “made-up” ticket back to Africa for me and my family.

When HB 1744 was heard in committee, it was the first time each individual attending a hearing was required to pass through metal detectors before entering the committee room. As the testimony proceeded on HB 1744, I became even more convinced that a level of mental competency should be required before access to any weapon was permitted in Texas. Most of the testimony quickly became an attack on me, not HB 1744. I asked the committee chair to announce that to kill a bill, you don’t have to first kill the author. He laughed, but I was serious.

HB 1744 was never brought up for a vote. But in 1989, Texas House Democrats numbered 91 while there were 57 Republicans. Sometimes the legislative majority can’t -- or won't.

So in 2013, I tried again. No, I didn’t propose to limit Texans' access to assault rifles. Instead, I filed HB 2050 which would have allowed the Texas Legislature to analyze and review the causes of gun violence in Texas and propose solutions the Texas Legislature could enact. HB 2050 received a hearing, but that’s all. The committee never took a vote on HB 2050. In 2013, the legislative makeup in the Texas House was 95 Republicans and 55 Democrats.

And in 2015, I filed HB 2373, still trying to get the Texas Legislature to look at the causes of gun violence in Texas and determine what, if anything, we should do. HB 2373 never even received a committee hearing. In the Texas Legislature, at that time, Republicans numbered 98 and Democrats 52.

What does all this mean? Well, you can figure it out. For me, I remain skeptical the Texas Legislature will truly ever face the issue of gun violence and mass shootings -- no matter how big a problem this becomes. However, past inaction by the Texas Legislature seems to have nothing to do with whether Democrats or Republicans are in control.

When it comes to the Texas Legislature addressing gun violence, generally, and mass shootings and access to assault rifles, specifically, -- the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Rep. Harold V. Dutton, Jr., (D-Houston) is the Chair of the Texas House Public Education Committee.

