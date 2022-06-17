ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurovision: BBC responds to news 2023 song contest could be held in UK

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 3 days ago

The UK could host Eurovision 2023 after it was revealed that Ukraine has been ruled out.

Despite the country winning the contest last month, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has ruled that Ukraine won’t be able to host the annual event next year due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The EBU has announced it is now beginning “discussions with the BBC” about the UK hosting the event in its stead after finishing in second place.

In what was considered one of the closest races in Eurovision history, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra ultimately beat the UK’s entry, Sam Ryder.

The EBU said that Ukraine’s win “will be reflected in next year’s shows” regardless of where the event is hosted.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We have seen the announcement from the EBU. Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want. Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”

Shortly after Ukraine’s win, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

But Eurovision’s governing board, the Reference Group, “has with deep regret concluded that, given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled”.

After winning the ceremony last month, Ukraine’s entry, the band Kalush Orchestra, said: “Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraini.”

