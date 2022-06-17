ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The 10 hottest places on Earth, from Death Valley to Tunisia

By Helen Coffey and Jo Caird
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSnfh_0gDnZSZK00

Temperatures are soaring in the UK this month, with the mercury set to hit 34C in certain parts of the country on 17 June.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office have issued several heat health alerts covering much of England.

The London Fire Brigade has even warned people enjoying the sunny weather in parks to be wary of starting fires, tweeting: “make sure to clear away bottles and any broken glass to avoid them magnifying the sun and starting a fire.”

But although it may feel scorching, the current heatwave has nothing on these 10 literal hotspots that have recorded some of the highest temperatures on record.

Death Valley, California, USA

The aptly named Furnace Creek currently holds the record for hottest air temperature ever recorded. The desert valley reached highs of 56.7C in the summer of 1913, which would apparently push the limits of human survival. There is debate over the validity of this temperature, but even if proved false Furnace Creek still comes top: a temperature of 54.4C was recorded in August 2020. Average temperature highs today reach 47C during summer, and it’s the driest place in the States.

Ouargla, Algeria

The highest temperature ever reliably recorded in Africa was 51.3C in Ouargla in the Algerian Sahara desert, on 5 July 2018. There are plenty of historic claims for Africa’s hottest temperature – including 55C in Kebili, Tunisia, the current official record – but these all ring alarm bells because of the way they were recorded, at French and Italian military outposts during the colonial period.

Mitribah, Kuwait

Mitribah, a remote area of northwest Kuwait, hit a sweltering 53.9C on 21 July 2016. Not only was it the third highest temperature ever recorded, it’s also the highest temperature ever recorded for the continental region of Asia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37z2cP_0gDnZSZK00

Basra, Iraq

A temperature of 53.9C was recorded at Basra International Airport in Iraq on 22 July 2016.

Turbat, Pakistan

Turbat, a city located in southern Balochistan, Pakistan, recorded the fourth highest ever temperature on 28 May 2017: 53.7C.

Dallol, Ethiopia

This hydrothermal field with salt formations, acidic hot springs, and gas geysers had an average daily maximum temperature of 41C recorded from 1960 to 1966. These soaring numbers mean it has the highest average temperature of any inhabited place on earth.

Aziziyah, Libya

The former capital of the Jafara district, 25 miles south of Tripoli, used to claim the title of hottest place on earth – in 1922 the temperature was recorded as a sweltering 58C. However, it was stripped of its title in 2012 when meteorologists declared this invalid due to a number of factors, including the fact that the person who recorded it was inexperienced. However, the town still regularly experiences temperatures of over 48C in midsummer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgvXP_0gDnZSZK00

Quriyat, Oman

The Omani city of Quriyat, which is located south-east of the capital Muscat, recorded the highest ever minimum – ie night-time – temperature on 26 June 2018. The mercury didn’t get below 42.6C that night, beating the previous record of 41.9C, also recorded in Oman.

Dasht-e Loot, Iran

This desert plateau has the hottest ground temperatures on the planet – satellite measurements taken between 2003 and 2009 found a maximum temperature of a staggering 70.7C. Needless to say, the region is uninhabited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfhES_0gDnZSZK00

Bandar-e Mahshahr, Iran

This sweltering city hit the second highest heat index on record – the heat index combines air temperature and relative humidity. Bandar-e Mahshahr registered a heat index of 74C in July 2015. The hottest recorded temperature there is 51C.

[This article was originally published in August 2020]

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Climate change is turning more of Central Asia into desert

The rapid expansion will have significant impacts on ecosystems and the people and animals who rely on them. You have full access to this article via your institution. As global temperatures rise, desert climates have spread north by up to 100 kilometres in parts of Central Asia since the 1980s, a climate assessment reveals1.
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS News

A fossil hunter found bones on the Isle of Wight before he died. He likely discovered Europe's "largest predatory dinosaur."

A giant crocodile-faced dinosaur discovered on the Isle of Wight by one of Britain's best fossil hunters was probably the largest predator ever to stalk Europe, scientists said on Thursday. Most of the bones of the two-legged spinosaurid were found by the late local collector Nick Chase, who dedicated his life to combing the beaches of the island on England's southern coast for dinosaur remains.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Earthquake hits Georgia in early hours

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled the city of Stillmore, in the US state of Georgia.Tremors could also be felt in nearby Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick following the 4am shake, according to the United States Geological Survey.Moderate shaking was reported near the epicenter of the quake just east of the Emanuel County city of 700 people. However there are no reports of any damage.Earthquakes of this size are rare for Georgia.There have only been 10 earthquakes reaching magnitude 3.5 or greater since 1903. The strongest ever recorded in the state was magnitude 4.5 in 1914.An earthquake is the shaking of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Death Valley#Africa#Mercury#The Met Office#The London Fire Brigade#Algerian
Phys.org

Colombia shares unprecedented images of treasure-laden wreck

Colombia's army has shared unprecedented images of the legendary San Jose galleon shipwreck, hidden underwater for three centuries and believed to have been carrying riches worth billions of dollars in today's money. Four observation missions using a remotely operated vehicle were sent to the wreck at a depth of almost...
MILITARY
ARTnews

Drought Reveals 3,400-Year-Old Sunken City in the Tigris River

Click here to read the full article. A team of German and Kurdish archaeologists excavated a 3,400-year-old city in Kemune from the Mittani Empire along the Tigris River last week. Due to a severe drought in Iraq, the settlement surfaced from the Mosul reservoir. The city complex includes a palace that had previously been unearthed in 2018 as well as several large buildings that might comprise the city center, Zachiku. Researchers believe it may have been an important location under the Mittani Empire (ca. 1550–1350 BCE), which had control over large parts of northern Mesopotamia and Syria. Since Iraq is one of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Tunisia
Country
Iraq
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Used This One Cave in Spain For a Mind-Blowing 50,000 Years

If archaeology has shown us anything, it's the sobering impermanence of our lives. Human settlements come and go. We may remain in specific regions, but the cladding on that region changes, the past often buried in ruins hidden beneath our feet. But one place seems to have been so special that humans used it, if somewhat sporadically, for 50,000 years.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake recorded west of Australia’s Macquarie Island

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the west of Australia’s Macquarie Island. The island, about 1,600km southeast of Tasmania, felt the earthquake late on Saturday night. No damage has been reported so far.The earthquake had a depth of 10km and is believed to have been felt shortly after 11pm.A 6.9 magnitude earthquake also hit the island two weeks ago, briefly placing Australia on tsunami watch. The island is part of Australia and is governed by Tasmania. Macquarie Island became a Tasmanian State Reserve in 1978 and was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997.Sitting on the boundary between...
ENVIRONMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

Temple Restoration Project In Egypt Reveals Dozens Of Colorful Carvings Beneath Centuries Of Bird Poop

The frescoes at the temple in Esna, Egypt, were made some 2,200 years ago, and the temple itself was used for four centuries. For centuries, dirt, soot, and bird poop accumulated on the walls of the Temple of Khnum at Esna. But now, a team of German and Egyptian archaeologists is working to painstakingly clean the site, exposing the stunning and vibrant frescoes of goddesses that long lay beneath.
WORLD
The Independent

Peru rocked by powerful 7.2 earthquake

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake has rattled southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.The quake struck in the southern portion of the country, in the Andes mountains north of Lake Titicaca. USGS noted that it occured around 220 kilometres below ground – a depth which usually causes less damage than shallower earthquakes, they add.Buildings were reportedly swaying in the nearby cities of Arequipa and Cusco, as well as La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, AP reports.The quake began around 7:02 local time.This is a breaking story, more to follow Read More US accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine warWisconsin man gets 10 years in prison for racist acid attackAs others are blocked, Colombians reach US through Mexico
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Endangered Great Indian Hornbill bird tortured and killed in distressing video in India

A graphic video that showed an endangered hornbill being beaten with a stick and stamped on by locals in India has prompted officials to arrest three accused.The incidence of the Great Indian Hornbill’s torture occured in the country’s northeastern Nagaland state and was tweeted by People for Animals India on Wednesday.“A video of an Endangered Great Indian Hornbill being tortured in Wokha District, Nagaland went viral,” the animal welfare organisation said in its post.In the video, a man is seen whacking the bird on its wing cartilage with a stick while other men on the spot hold the bird tightly...
ANIMALS
CNET

Odd 'Cartoon' Cloud Spotted by Satellite Over the Caspian Sea

NASA's Earth-watching Terra satellite peered down from space on May 28 and caught sight of something unusual floating over the Caspian Sea, the world's largest inland body of water. A wild cloud appeared, and it looked like an artist had a hand in its design. The NASA Earth Observatory team...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

703K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy