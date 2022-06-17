ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bus catches fire on street in Streatham, London

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBuwK_0gDnZPv900

A bus caught fire in Streatham , south London, on Friday morning (17 June).

This video, taken by Laurence Nealon, shows the bus engulfed in flames on Brixton Hill near Holmewood Road.

Journalist Helen Chandler-Wilde, who posted a picture from the scene on Twitter, said that the bus pulled into the stop and “promptly caught on fire.”

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that the driver and passengers had left the bus before firefighters arrived.

Parts of the double-decker bus were damaged but no injuries were reported, LFB said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said.The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel.Three passengers, as well as two dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames. They were rescued by other boats.The passengers, identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were taken to a hospital, treated and released.Despite efforts to save the yacht, it drifted into Maine waters and eventually sank about two hours after the 911 initial call, authorities said.The cause of the fire is being investigated. Read More Lord Geidt must be replaced ‘to avoid damaging questions’ - live
NEW CANAAN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Decker Bus#Streatham#South London#Accident#London Fire Brigade#Lfb
BBC

Lennox Railton-Craggs' motorbike death in County Durham accidental

A four-year-old boy died falling from a mini motorbike he had been riding with his seven-year-old cousin, an inquest has heard. Lennox Railton Craggs excitedly pushed his way on to the motorbike and hit the acceleration on 23 January, Crook Coroner's Court heard. The boy fell off on rough ground...
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022. To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously Read More Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum JubileeQueen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warningWilliam, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man accidentally sets himself on fire while allegedly trying to steal gas

A man who allegedly tried stealing gasoline from a Utah business has been caught on video bursting into flames.The incident involved a security business, Summit Fire and Protection, who said it was targeted by two groups of thieves on Saturday.The first thief syphoned some of the gasoline from a company vehicle after removing the catalytic converter, the business told KSL-TV on Wednesday.Not long after, another alleged thief appeared at the company’s parking lot and began attempting to syphon what was left of the gasoline. He soon came into trouble.“The guy tried to syphon gas out of it and he...
GAS PRICE
BBC

Tearful grandmother left unable to board flight at Birmingham Airport

A family said they felt let down when their 91-year-old grandmother was left stranded at an airport because staff failed to get her to her plane. Maria Twamley, who had been due to return to her home in Belfast, was left tearful when she was forced to miss the flight, her granddaughter said.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

San Francisco airport stabbing: Three injured as man with weapon slashes passengers

Three people have been injured after a man attacked passengers with an “edged weapon” inside San Francisco’s airport. He is believed to have driven to the airport and gone into the international terminal, before pulling out the weapon and slashing travellers. Three men were left with cuts and scrapes after the attack at San Francisco International Airport on Friday evening local time, according to police. They were treated for minor injuries and were able to continue with their travels, officials said. A man has been arrested in connection with the attack. Police have not yet released details about his identity...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

703K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy