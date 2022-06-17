ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What Latest Failure-to-Deliver Data Says About GameStop's Stock

By Bernard Zambonin
MemeStockMaven
MemeStockMaven
 2 days ago

Every other week, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) releases data on equity securities' failures to deliver (FTDs). This metric is closely watched by investors looking for stocks with high short interest.

The data for the second half of May shows significant numbers of FTDs in GameStop's (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report stock.

Let's take a deeper look into what that could mean for GME shareholders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7p3j_0gDnZH6Z00
Figure 1:  What Latest Failure-to-Deliver Data Says About GameStop's Stock RiverNorthPhotography

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: This Could Be a Bad Time to Bet Against AMC. Here's Why)

What Is Failure to Deliver?

Failure to deliver (FTD) in trading occurs when one party fails to fulfill its obligation at the settlement date. On the buyer's side, this means failure to get the money to proceed with the order. On the seller's side, it implies that they no longer have the equity — be it a stock, option, etc. — to be sold.

The FTD metric is closely associated with naked short selling, which has been illegal since the financial crisis in 2008. Considered predatory, naked shorting involves short-selling an equity without necessarily owning that equity.

This practice generates so-called "phantom shares" that don't exist, potentially harming the liquidity of a shorted asset and diluting its share price.

GME's Latest Failure-to-Deliver Data

The SEC's latest fail-to-deliver data for GME revealed that, in May, there were 2,399,873 FTDs of GME shares registered — the highest number of FTDs since August 2021. See the chart below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ohf6_0gDnZH6Z00
Figure 2: GameStop's FTDs data from 1-year period. Fintel

As the SEC itself has said, this failure-to-deliver process has a technicality. If an FTD position resulting from the sale of a security is owned by a person who intends to deliver as soon as the delivery restrictions are removed, there is a 35-calendar-day period following the trading day to close out the FTD position by purchasing non-delivered securities.

Then, after these 35 days, it is possible to notice a significant upward movement in certain stocks through these purchased non-delivered securities — especially those that suffer from increased short-selling activity, like GameStop.

However, this reaches a certain relevance only when there are sudden spikes in FTDs, usually above or close to 1 million. To give you an idea, in the months leading up to GameStop's frenzied trading activity in January 2021, GME FTD data reached 3,210,148 on a single trading day in October 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDpa0_0gDnZH6Z00
Figure 3: GameStop FTD data since 2006. SEC Gov

Current numbers are much more modest than those of late 2020 and early 2021. But GameStop FTDs reached 523,209 and 744,847, respectively, on the last two trading days of May, similar levels to the short squeezes that occurred in 2021.

The Bottom Line

Failure-to-deliver data is an indicator that is closely watched by GME traders, retail investors, and shareholders. The huge community of GME supporters on social media believes that GameStop has been victimized by massive predatory short selling, such as through naked shorting practices.

When considerable increases in FTDs occur, evidence of the existence of naked shorts gains momentum. However, although it is not yet possible to substantiate such allegations, there are investigations underway at the Department of Justice, where 30 short-selling firms are being investigated for possible malpractice.

More recently, the SEC has also released plans to bring more transparency to trading practices, such as putting payment-per-order flow under scrutiny and encouraging competition among wholesalers through order-by-order payment. According to the SEC, about 90% of retail investors' orders fall into the hands of a small percentage of wholesalers.

There is a possibility that the lack of transparency in the current trading structures is disadvantageous to retail investors. After all, they could wind up on the opposite side of a naked short sale with "phantom shares."

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

Buying dividend stocks after their shares drop can help investors capture higher yields. Viatris is at the start of its dividend-hiking journey, and the first few steps are promising. AFC Gamma's debtors will keep paying even if its stock falls. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop Corporation#Gme#Sec
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Target Stock Finally Looks Like a Buy

Target has slashed its fiscal 2022 guidance twice in the past month. A sharp shift in consumer spending away from discretionary purchases caught the company flat-footed, leaving it with way too much inventory in some key merchandise categories. Target stock has plummeted more than 40% since November, which seems like...
STOCKS
CNET

Tesla's 3-for-1 Stock Split: Dates and Information for Investors

Tesla intends to split its stock 3-to-1, as revealed in an SEC filing after the stock market closed Friday. Much speculation has surrounded the split ratio since the electric-vehicle maker originally announced its intentions to split its stock, at the end of March. To complete the split, shareholders will have to vote to approve a measure to increase the total allowable share count, at the annual meeting on Aug. 4.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Coca-Cola is flat this year -- and that's a good thing, at least as far as the market goes. Berkshire Hathaway's diversified business bodes well for its continued growth. Mastercard had big earnings gains in Q1 and has an average annual return of 23% over the past 10 years. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could These 3 Stocks Lead Wall Street Out of Its Bear Market?

Markets looked poised for a recovery on Friday morning. Steelmaker U.S. Steel had a positive outlook for the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Costco’s bulk prices and sticky membership plans enable it to generate consistent growth. Microsoft gives investors diversified exposure to the cloud, enterprise software, and gaming. General Mills’ portfolio of more than 100 packaged food brands makes it a recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power, Bitcoin And Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 53.86%, 99.70% and 42.38% respectively.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

MemeStockMaven

New York, NY
290
Followers
380
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on your favorite meme stocks

 https://www.thestreet.com/memestocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy